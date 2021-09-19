5 Effective Ways to Promote Your Email Newsletter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s a common adage you’ll hear marketers say: Spend as much time promoting your content as you do creating it. It applies to your email newsletter, too. As an important part of your marketing program, the emails you send to your list take time, effort and money.

Despite the resources email newsletters require, 81 percent of marketers say these types of emails are the primary form of content marketing they use. It makes sense when you consider that the average person spends up to 5 hours a day checking emails.

Email reigns supreme as a business communication channel. However, writing great emails isn’t enough to get you the results you want. If boosting brand awareness and ROI is your goal, you also have to go out of your way to let people know about your email newsletter.

Here are a few tips on getting the word out.

1. Use more than one sign-up form on your website

Of course, having a sign-up form on your website is a must, but why only have one subscription form? It would surprise you how many company websites have a newsletter sign-up that you have to hunt for. Don’t make web visitors search. Instead, the sign-ups should appear in a few different places.

Also, popups are notoriously annoying, but they do work. AWeber reported that one email marketer enjoyed a 1,375% increase in email sign-ups using pop-ups.

Think about the sign-up popups that were effective and got you to subscribe. Chances are they weren’t annoying or overly intrusive. Copy their technique if you decide to use a popup on your platform.

2. Promote your newsletter on social media

You own your email list, but social media isn’t quite as clear-cut. Some brands have been de-platformed and almost all have observed a noticeable decrease in reach. However, when someone subscribes to your newsletter, your emails are going to go directly to their inbox, provided you’re following best practices.

These are good enough reasons to let your social media followers know about your newsletter. For instance, you could use your Twitter and Instagram “About” spaces to post a link to your email sign-up form. Also, you can add periodic posts promoting your newsletter to your social media calendar.

Ideally, your email content is different and more in-depth than what you post on social media. This creates an incentive for people to sign up. Of course, tell people what they’re missing if they don’t subscribe.

3. Mention your newsletters when you’re interviewed

PR can be a game-changer, and if you play your cards right, you can maximize all of your coverage. Getting exposure in the media allows you to communicate about your brand in a positive light. Apart from that, what if you could entice your audience to subscribe to your newsletter?

Whenever you get interviewed, find an angle where you can mention your emails. If you’re a guest on a podcast or webinar, this is easy. If you’re appearing in print, perhaps it will take additional strategizing. However, most interviews are an opportunity for you to promote aspects of your business. One aspect could be your emails if that’s what you’re focusing on right now.

Bonus tip: Your call-to-action will be more enticing if your newsletter comes with an exciting offer. Make it as dynamic and useful as possible for that particular audience.

4. Post notices about the newsletter wherever you can

If you have stores or physical locations, there are many ways to advertise your newsletter. Anywhere your website or phone number is mentioned, include a “sign up for our newsletter” note.

Where else could you mention the newsletter? The sky's the limit. You could have signs at checkouts or cash wraps, LED tickers, all printed matter and even chalkboards. One overlooked place that involves very little effort is to add a notice on every receipt.

Also, don’t forget to check each email address you add to your list and make sure it’s genuine. I signed up for newsletters in several stores, only to never receive an email from them. Your subscriber can make a typo or the person collecting contacts can misread the address and enter it in the system incorrectly. Use a real-time email validator to ensure you reach your customers.

5. Use word of mouth to your advantage

One of the most effective ways to promote your email newsletter is through your readers. If you’re creating something of value, they may tell like-minded people — but to get them to do that, you have to remind them that they can.

So, in every email, include a note encouraging them to share what they just read. It could say “If you enjoy this newsletter, consider forwarding it to a friend,” and of course, every newsletter should have a link to make signing up a snap. Your subscribers are one of your biggest allies in promoting your newsletter.

The most successful email newsletters are the ones that involve a good dose of thought. Not only in the content that goes into every issue, but also in the way it’s promoted. If you’re going to create a newsletter that’s worthy of people’s time, that means it’s also worthy of thoughtful and careful promotion.

