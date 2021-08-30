How to Harness the Full Power of Audio for TikTok Ads

August 30, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

TikTok is a fast-growing platform for many reasons, and one of them is how it’s redefining the way people use audio on social networks. Creators can choose from several sounds to complement creatives, making it easier to create and share content.

That feature has been the prime strategic growth tool that has propelled TikTok to become one of the most popular social networks worldwide — and it’s available to businesses. Practically any organization that takes the time necessary to effectively understand and use TikTok audio will increase its growth potential.

Understanding audio on TikTok

TikTok puts audio at the forefront rather than treating it as an afterthought. Audio is the trigger point — most creators seek sounds on TikTok first, then make content fit. That’s because TikTok users can use sound to discover content. As a result, the right sound can significantly improve discoverability, but that’s not all.

According to research by TikTok, 73% of users pay attention to ads with audio, and 88% say sound is an essential part of the TikTok experience. The study also revealed that TikTok is the only social network where ads with sound generate significant lifts in purchase intent and brand favorability.

TikTok sounds are critical if you want your ads to perform. They will undoubtedly help push your brand message to the target audience.

Related: TikTok Is Already the Most Downloaded App in the World, According to Nikkei

Avoiding copyright infringements

Copyright laws generally protect music, so before someone uses a sound, the creators must provide permission. Using sounds that your brand has no permission to use can lead to costly lawsuits. Plus, if you upload too many protected audio or other material, TikTok can shut down your account.

To stay out of trouble, you’ll need to stick with TikTok’s music library. Everything in the library is royalty-free and usable for commercial purposes. However, the foolproof way to avoid potential copyright infringement is to use original sounds.

Enter sonic branding

Companies are not limited to whatever TikTok has in its music library — brands and creators can create and upload original audio, which is an excellent opportunity to explore sonic branding. That refers to the sounds associated with a brand.

Sounds can convey a brand's personality, tone and identity, much like colors, logo, fonts, etc. Here are some examples:

The default ringtone on the iPhone and Android smartphones.

The Intel Inside jingle.

The Xbox 360 and PlayStation system startup sounds.

The McDonald jingle ("Parapapapa, I'm lovin' it”).

The default startup music in Windows 10.

Organizations that have established sonic branding will always use similar sounding tracks throughout all marketing campaigns. Establishing and using original sounds consistently throughout your TikTok campaigns can help consumers remember your brand.

Tips for creating effective TikTok ads

The things that make TikTok user-generated videos great also make TikTok ads effective — your business will benefit from any video that’s entertaining and relatable and has viral potential.

Here are some excellent tips:

Choose trending audio. If you haven’t established sonic branding, consider using trending music. That should help your ad get discovered. For example, on TikTok, curious users and other creators will often tap the music icon to find other videos that use the same sound.

Use hashtags. Without hashtags, it’s going to be tough getting your ad in front of the right audience. TikTok’s algorithm does an excellent job at predicting the kind of content users will love, and it uses hashtags as part of the process.

Participate in viral activities. You can tastefully participate in viral activities, such as dance challenges to increase discoverability. For example, Dr. Phil participated in the #dreamschallenge.

Consider doing tutorials. Creating tutorials is a great way to interact on TikTok. For example, a movie producer can develop tutorials that teach people to make certain illusions or effects. Just keep in mind that TikTok has a limit of three minutes for videos. Therefore, your copy should be brief and concise.

Collaborations. Consider collaborating with other creators. It’s a great way to tap into the audience of other TikTokers and gain some exposure.

Related: Add Captions to Your TikTok and Instagram Videos and Gain More Reach

We’ve been discussing audio a lot, but visual is just as crucial. So ensure you’re posting high-quality videos that can make your brand shine and stand out from competitors. Potential customers should hear and see you for the best results with your TikTok ads. Have fun.