Star Plus - Price and content in Mexico

Previously, it was announced that Star Plus would arrive in Mexico in June 2021 ; However, he retracted to leave the way free for HBO Max -whose arrival in our country took place on June 29, 2021-. Now the new streaming service - owned by The Walt Disney Company - has made an announcement revealing its arrival in Mexico: Tuesday , August 31, 2021 ; in addition to its price and exclusive content.

Star Plus content

They made the announcement through their social networks that, in addition, they accompanied with a video where they boast the exclusive content that the platform will have between movies, series, ESPN live sports , original productions and yes, ALL seasons of The Simpsons .

ESPN

You will be able to follow the sporting events live; as well as your favorite teams with replays (for a limited time, but extended) and notifications about future events of Ligue 1, Serie A, MLS, Liga BBVA de México de futbol, but also the NFL, NBA, Formula 1, UFC and much more.

Exclusive content for Mexico and Latin America (Original productions)

Bios. Lives that marked yours: Andrés Calamaro

Bios. Lives that marked yours: Velvety

Bios. Lives that marked yours: Mercedes Sosa

The gallant. TV changed him not

The protectors

Mask against knight

How To Be a Carioca

Alternative therapy

The one in charge

Planners

Fine arts

Insânia

Prime time

Pancho Villa: The Centaur of the North

Or Rei da TV

Coppola, the representative

Series about the story of María Bonita (title to be confirmed)

Ringo

It was not my fault

Series

This is Us

The walking dead

24

Lost

Modern family

Homeland

How i met your mother

Prison Break

American horror story

Mayans MC

Pose

Outlander

Genius

Snowfall

9-1-1

SWAT

The Resident

Family guy

American dad

Futurama

Bob's burgers

Duncanville

Solar Opposites

What's new?

Y: The Last Man

Love victor

Big sky

Dollface

Hip Hop Uncovered

Films

Nomadland

Judy

The Empty Man

Deadpool 1 and 2

Logan

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Devil Wears Prada

Jojo rabbit

Complete collections of:

Alien

Hard to Kill

Planet of the Apes

Relentless search

Star Plus price in Mexico

According to the official statement, there will be two different ways to subscribe to Star Plus in Mexico: by itself or as part of a package known as Combo + that also includes the Disney Plus catalog:

Star Plus for $ 199 pesos per month.

per month. Star Plus and Disney Plus (Combo +) for $ 249 pesos per month.

per month. ANNUAL COMBO: $ 1,999 pesos for one year of Star Plus. However, the Combo + , which includes Disney +, cannot be paid annually.

for one year of Star Plus. However, the , which includes Disney +, cannot be paid annually. Disney Plus for $ 159 pesos per month.

" Combo + offers the subscriber an unparalleled commercial offer that includes all this Star Plus content, added to all the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic stories available on Disney +", said Diego Lerner, president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

Star Plus is available on your favorite devices:

TV: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG and Samsung.

Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG and Samsung. Computers: Chrome OS, MacOS and Windows PC.

Chrome OS, MacOS and Windows PC. Cell Phones and Tablets: Amazon Fire Tablets; Android phones and tablets; iPhone and iPad.

Amazon Fire Tablets; Android phones and tablets; iPhone and iPad. Consoles: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

