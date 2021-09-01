Streaming

Star Plus - Price and content in Mexico

Star Plus comes with ALL seasons of The Simpsons and exclusive content for Mexico and Latin America.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Cine Premiere

By Brenda Medel

Previously, it was announced that Star Plus would arrive in Mexico in June 2021 ; However, he retracted to leave the way free for HBO Max -whose arrival in our country took place on June 29, 2021-. Now the new streaming service - owned by The Walt Disney Company - has made an announcement revealing its arrival in Mexico: Tuesday , August 31, 2021 ; in addition to its price and exclusive content.

Star Plus content

They made the announcement through their social networks that, in addition, they accompanied with a video where they boast the exclusive content that the platform will have between movies, series, ESPN live sports , original productions and yes, ALL seasons of The Simpsons .

ESPN

You will be able to follow the sporting events live; as well as your favorite teams with replays (for a limited time, but extended) and notifications about future events of Ligue 1, Serie A, MLS, Liga BBVA de México de futbol, but also the NFL, NBA, Formula 1, UFC and much more.

Exclusive content for Mexico and Latin America (Original productions)

  • Bios. Lives that marked yours: Andrés Calamaro
  • Bios. Lives that marked yours: Velvety
  • Bios. Lives that marked yours: Mercedes Sosa
  • The gallant. TV changed him not
  • The protectors
  • Mask against knight
  • How To Be a Carioca
  • Alternative therapy
  • The one in charge
  • Planners
  • Fine arts
  • Insânia
  • Prime time
  • Pancho Villa: The Centaur of the North
  • Or Rei da TV
  • Coppola, the representative
  • Series about the story of María Bonita (title to be confirmed)
  • Ringo
  • It was not my fault

Series

  • This is Us
  • The walking dead
  • 24
  • Lost
  • Modern family
  • Homeland
  • How i met your mother
  • Prison Break
  • American horror story
  • Mayans MC
  • Pose
  • Outlander
  • Genius
  • Snowfall
  • 9-1-1
  • SWAT
  • The Resident
  • Family guy
  • American dad
  • Futurama
  • Bob's burgers
  • Duncanville
  • Solar Opposites

What's new?

  • Y: The Last Man
  • Love victor
  • Big sky
  • Dollface
  • Hip Hop Uncovered

Films

  • Nomadland
  • Judy
  • The Empty Man
  • Deadpool 1 and 2
  • Logan
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Devil Wears Prada
  • Jojo rabbit

Complete collections of:

  • Alien
  • Hard to Kill
  • Planet of the Apes
  • Relentless search

Star Plus price in Mexico

According to the official statement, there will be two different ways to subscribe to Star Plus in Mexico: by itself or as part of a package known as Combo + that also includes the Disney Plus catalog:

  • Star Plus for $ 199 pesos per month.
  • Star Plus and Disney Plus (Combo +) for $ 249 pesos per month.
  • ANNUAL COMBO: $ 1,999 pesos for one year of Star Plus. However, the Combo + , which includes Disney +, cannot be paid annually.
  • Disney Plus for $ 159 pesos per month.

" Combo + offers the subscriber an unparalleled commercial offer that includes all this Star Plus content, added to all the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic stories available on Disney +", said Diego Lerner, president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

Star Plus prices in Mexico

Star Plus is available on your favorite devices:

  • TV: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG and Samsung.
  • Computers: Chrome OS, MacOS and Windows PC.
  • Cell Phones and Tablets: Amazon Fire Tablets; Android phones and tablets; iPhone and iPad.
  • Consoles: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Learn more in the following link .

