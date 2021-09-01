News and Trends

'I Am Going to Sue Someone': Customers Demand Money, Discounts Over Last-Minute Cancellation of Music Festival

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, located in Manchester, Tennessee, announced that the four-day show will not go on as planned.
Image credit: FilmMagic | Getty Images

News Writer
4 min read

Yet another music festival is canceled amid the ongoing pandemic, but this one ironically enough has nothing to do with rising infection rates.

Rather, it has to do with rising water rates.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, located in Manchester, Tennessee, announced that the four-day show would not go on due to weather-related complications brought on by Tropical Storm Ida.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” the festival posted on its Twitter account later Tuesday afternoon. “While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.”

Bonnaroo was set to take place from September 2 to September 5.

The organizers of the festival said they have “run out of options” as far as proceeding with the festival and that all tickets purchased through Bonnaroo’s official ticket provider, Front Gate Tickets, would be fully refunded within 30 days.

However, as a festival that draws in many attendees and travelers from far and long, many were furious and disgruntled at the sunk costs that come as a result of the festival’s cancellation.

Some called for an extra discount code for next year’s show, with others claiming they paid thousands of dollars to cover travel and supply expenses, with one user even claiming “I am going to sue someone.”

Others defended the festival organizers in the comments, praising their dedication to keeping festivalgoers safe and calling the naysayers “entitled.”

2021 was set to be the 20th anniversary of Bonnaroo, which announced its lineup to fans’ delights back in March.

It was one of the first major music festivals to announce a return run following the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

