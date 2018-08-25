9 tips to get your first customers

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Getting your first client is quite a challenging task (and, truth be told, it could turn into a real headache). These are some ideas that can help you build a portfolio of clients to start your business .

Hand out flyers

It may sound archaic, but it is a very effective strategy for new businesses looking to get noticed. Get closer to the places where your target audience is and distribute flyers to people who meet the profile of your audience. These should be professionally designed and written (watch out: check your spelling very well!) And include your contact details: phone, email, website and social media.

Offer free samples

How can a person know if they like a product or service if they don't try it? Give free samples or tastings of your product, or offer vouchers for a free service. You can, for example, offer trial classes. Promote these promotions by opening through your social networks.

Delivery discounts

Create special promotions for your first customers. One idea is that from the day you open your store, you deliver vouchers that are valid for 30 days. That way you ensure that they test your service or product quickly and that your first customer base is generated in less than a month. Record who your first customers were and offer them special long-term treatment.

Attend business meetings

Take advantage of trade fairs, expos and events related to your business to offer attendees information about your company. Networking is one of the most valuable tools for finding new clients and even potential partners and investors. Don't underestimate it!

Look for references

Get both your first buyers and professionals or experts in your sector to speak well of your brand and get you new contacts. If you know of an authority in the industry, ask them to recommend you.

Create a 30 second script

Before approaching any potential client, you must know perfectly what you are going to say to him and what you want to get from him. Define three different basic scripts: one for buyers, one for public relations or media, and one for potential partners and investors. This will make it much easier for you to make your first presentations.

Be your own publicist

Get in touch with larger media or companies that respond to the same audience and geographic area. Tell them about your company and how you could help them. You can also use your personal contacts as business contacts. Call or write them on social networks or through a personalized email to your friends, acquaintances and family. Describe them what your business is about, invite them to get to know it and share your information.

Take advantage of social networks

One thing is certain: if your business doesn't have a social media presence, it doesn't exist. That easy! Create a profile on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram where you share not only information about your products or services, but also tips, trends, advice, advice, etc. Ask your acquaintances to spread your information, retweet or recommend you on their blogs. With these platforms you can search for users who match the profile of your target audience.

Exchange business cards

There is nothing less professional than arriving with a prospective client and not having a card with your details. And no: "I just finished" is not an excuse. Make sure that the handwriting is legible, that the information is complete and correct and that it is clean, but at the same time attractive and difficult to lose. Check out these 9 tips for your business cards .