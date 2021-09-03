MarineMax (HZO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

September 3, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



MarineMax (HZO) closed the most recent trading day at $48.86, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational boat dealer had lost 7.33% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HZO as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HZO is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $530.86 million, up 33.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.54 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +91.23% and +41.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HZO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HZO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HZO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.63, which means HZO is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research