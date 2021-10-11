How Health Tech Startups Are Solving the Anti-Aging Problem

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The allure of eternal youth and beauty is nothing new. Since the beginning of time, humans have sought ways to preserve their youth and live forever.

Some choose cosmetic surgery. Others adhere to strict diet and exercise plans. Some turn to more advanced methods. Everyone has their own method of seeking out the secrets to longevity, and health tech companies are taking notice.

From biohacking to microbiomes to personalized pills, telemedicine and smart mood rings, the field of anti-aging is bursting with new and promising ways to prolong youth. Here are a few areas in the field you should have on your radar.

Biohacking tools

Stress has always played a huge factor in the aging process, so it's no surprise that there are many tech tools centered around helping us stay relaxed and refreshed. Cryotherapy and infrared beds are two such tools that have gained recent popularity.

Both cryotherapy and infrared technologies can help to improve circulation, reduce inflammation and provide a mild sedative effect. All of these benefits also provide better, more restful sleep. These minor improvements can add years to a person's life.

Understanding your genome is a valuable biohacking tool. Genome tests can provide information about the best foods to eat, potential medical problems to watch for, and other valuable data for prolonging life.

Mood tracking

Did you know that burnout is now an official medical condition? The American Institute of Stress recommends that people take a more proactive approach to lowering stress levels, but it can be hard to remember to do this on your own.

Simple technologies like smartwatches can help with this. For example, the Apple Watch has a "Breathe" app that will remind users to pause and complete at least one minute of mindful breathing at regular intervals. Preventing chronic stress and understanding personal genetic predispositions are both important advancements in wellness tech that can help humans in their quest for longer lives. Still, they aren't the only tools we have.

The link between microbiome tech and longevity

Gut health has been a buzzword term for a few years now, but since it has been linked to so many wellness claims, it is only growing in popularity. Wellness are jumping on this train as quickly as possible to capitalize on the trend.

Every person's gut has a unique microbiome of billions of bacteria. An imbalance of these bacteria can cause numerous health problems and has even been linked to mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

The more people look to gut health to preserve their youth and prolong their lives, the more room wellness tech has to capitalize.

Fecal transplants have become the new normal, and probiotic supplements can be found everywhere now. There are even smart toilets that will analyze stools, and wellness startups are formulating pills to help "reprogram" the gut.

How wellness tech startups are extending life right now

So many of these technologies offer early, accurate and personalized diagnostics that allow people to extend their lives and live more comfortably in the present moment.

These technologies are progressing so rapidly that Peter Diamandis, founder of the X-Prize Foundation and cofounder of Singularity University, is confident that we're well on our way to living up to 120 years. The X-Prize Foundation supports breakthrough technologies that are aimed at improving the lives of all humanity, and one of the categories it awards is in the field of anti-aging.

It's not too late to find the fountain of youth

It's clear that as long as there are humans on this planet, there's a market for innovations in the field of longevity. We may not be able to live forever (yet), but the best and brightest among us are going to keep trying to solve the aging issue.

Investors are keen to back startups that show promise, and there's plenty of room for fresh ideas. So, instead of seeking the Fountain of Youth like explorers of old, let's look to the future and discover something even better.

