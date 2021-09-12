How to Start a Photography Side Hustle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

More than a third of Americans already have a side hustle, with another quarter primed to start one in 2021. And why not? With the internet, it's easier than ever to earn a little extra money outside of your regular income. Whether you love your current job and want to do more of it, or you have a creative hobby you want to get paid to do — starting a side hustle these days is easy.

Reinhart Julian/Unsplash

But if you want to take, say, your photography skills to a professional level, you'll need a little help. That's where the Intro to Professional Photography, Lightroom, & Photoshop Bundle comes into play. Valued at $459, it's on sale now for just $39.99.

This eight-course bundle is taught by Bernie Raffe, a professional photographer based out of the UK. He is qualified as an Associate level photographer in the UK with both the Master Photographers Association and the Society of Wedding and Portrait Photographers.

In these courses, Raffe will get you better acquainted with your camera, explaining camera settings, demonstrating easy tips for getting sharp images, and showing how an understanding of light and composition goes much further than camera accessories. He'll show you how to find the best settings in a variety of real-world scenarios to help you get more consistent exposures, better focusing, and improved image quality.

From there, you'll delve into some practical side hustles like family portrait photography and wedding photography before finally taking a deep dive into leading photo editing softwares on the planet — Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. In as little as one week, you'll be a photo editing pro and have a crucial asset to aid your side hustle.

Turn your photography hobby into a full-blown side hustle. Right now, you can get the Intro to Professional Photography, Lightroom, & Photoshop Bundle for just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.