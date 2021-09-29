Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

8 Dress and Style Tips for Presenting to Investors

Dressing well won't guarantee that you'll get funding, but it could help you form a strong first impression and close the gap.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the most exciting (and nerve wracking) phases of entrepreneurship is presenting to investors. This is your opportunity to get the capital you need to turn your amazing business plan into reality. Or it could be a harsh wakeup call that your business idea isn’t as groundbreaking as you think it is.

Before investors are willing to provide funding to your business, they’ll need to be convinced that you’re worth funding. In addition to having a good business strategy, you need to make a good first impression — which means dressing the part.

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

More About Fundraising

Prepare to Succeed

How Tim Cadogan Used His Past Experience to Lead GoFundMe Through the Pandemic

Jason Nazar

Jason Nazar

Fundraising

Successful Fundraising Begins With a Stellar Pitch Deck

Milan Kordestani

Milan Kordestani

Prepare to Succeed

Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Get Funding & Grow Your Brand

Jason Nazar

Jason Nazar

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Home Office

Why is it good for companies to stop abusing video calls?

Runa

Leadership

A Good CEO Never Lets the Tail Wag the Dog

Ross Franklin

Ross Franklin

News and Trends

Manny Pacquiao Retires From Boxing to Focus on Presidential Candidacy

Kenny Herzog

Kenny Herzog

Read More