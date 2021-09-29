8 Dress and Style Tips for Presenting to Investors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the most exciting (and nerve wracking) phases of entrepreneurship is presenting to investors. This is your opportunity to get the capital you need to turn your amazing business plan into reality. Or it could be a harsh wakeup call that your business idea isn’t as groundbreaking as you think it is.

Before investors are willing to provide funding to your business, they’ll need to be convinced that you’re worth funding. In addition to having a good business strategy, you need to make a good first impression — which means dressing the part.