Canon Mexicana launches 'Perfect Setup by Canon', a space where you can learn about the experience of digital creators

Currently, the creation of digital content represents a way of life, to give way to creativity, to become an inspiration or simply a way to show people's talent or concerns.

Digital content has opened a great door to create communities through communication and shared interests. In this context, Canon Mexicana , a leader in comprehensive digital imaging solutions, launched Perfect Setup by Canon , a digital initiative where it is possible to learn first-hand the best advice and experiences from the most important creators in Mexico and Latin America.

The first edition of Perfect Setup by Canon had as guests three of the best content creators in Latin America, Juanpa Zurita, Luisito Comunica and Alan Estrada from Alan por el Mundo. The virtual chat that was transmitted for free on Canon Mexicana's Facebook and was moderated by the announcer and youtuber , Yordi Rosado.

The digital appointment began at 5:30 pm, Mexico City time. Those who had the opportunity to attend witnessed an unpublished talk, where each of the guests delved into the type of equipment they currently use, which one they started with, as well as the challenges they have faced, including the importance of using different optics. for the creation of better narratives, the relevance of the audio, what their editing process is like and why they do what they do.

At the end of this talk, the attending users had the opportunity to ask different questions to the exhibitors, thus achieving a complete experience, since the answers reinforced the material of the talk. If you want to relive or see this talk that took place on September 8, you can find it at this link .

There is still more

The next editions of Perfect Setup by Canon will take place on September 17 and 22 at 5:30 pm, Mexico City time. In order to be part of this series of events, just register on the official page and you will be ready to witness and participate in talks with the best content creators, learn their stories and advice.

