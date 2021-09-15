Learn about the plan to improve the coffee harvest

During your morning coffee ritual, have you ever wondered where that coffee comes from? The road he travels to reach the cup begins in the field, where more than 80,000 Mexican coffee growers are responsible for cultivating it with respect; nurture the soil, care for the seeds, protect the plants from the weather, and watch over their growth with love and passion until they are ready to bear fruit.

Behind each coffee bean is the valuable work of entire families dedicated to its cultivation, an activity that has been transformed through the improvement of agricultural practices to give way to more resistant and productive plants. The scientific work carried out since 1986 by NESCAFÉ in its Research and Development Center located in Tours, France to improve the resilience of coffee trees was one of the central themes of the virtual seminar " Discover the quality of coffee that unites Mexicans " , organized by the world's leading coffee brand.

Agricultural and quality specialists from the company also addressed other topics, such as the coffee plantation renewal program and the training in sustainable coffee growing from Plan NESCAFÉ , as well as the handling of post-harvest Mexican beans and their transformation in the factory to guarantee the quality and freshness of the coffee. Pure soluble coffee with which it makes all its products.

“A fundamental axis of the NESCAFÉ Plan has to do with the protection of the ecosystems where coffee is grown and that this translates into very high quality products under the NESCAFÉ brand; a coffee grown and produced with respect so that consumers have the certainty of enjoying a perfect cup in a more sustainable way. Each bag of Mexican coffee that we buy goes through a process with high quality standards, without which our coffee cups would not be possible. We work hand in hand with producers to support a better and more sustainable future for the Mexican countryside, ”said Fernando César, VP of Coffee and Beverages at Nestlé Mexico, during his speech.

Members of the agricultural and quality team of the Mexican favorite coffee brand participated in the session: Gonzalo Contreras, Development Manager for coffee and cocoa suppliers; Christian Hernández, Head of coffee supplier development; Mauricio Leónides, Innovation Manager for Coffee and Beverages and Eduardo Trespalacios, Coffee Master at NESCAFÉ.

Mexico, world-class producer

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Development, Mexico ranks as the eleventh coffee producer in the world; It estimates that 500,000 producers and 3 million Mexicans depend on coffee for their daily sustenance and 92% of the coffee cherry supply from small producers.

Since 2010, Plan NESCAFÉ, a responsible green coffee sourcing program, has been present in Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz, where 37 million improved plants of the Arabica and Robusta varieties have been delivered, more resistant to diseases such as rust. and up to three times more productive, which allow the renovation of farms and the cultivation of species adapted to specific soil and climatic conditions, after registration and validation before the national authorities.

As a sample, the four new varieties of Robusta developed by the company, among them Roubí 1 and 2, which are the production base in Soconusco, Chiapas and Tezonapa Veracruz; as well as the first Arabica hybrid called Star 1 , with a production capacity 50% -60% greater than traditional varieties.

To renew the coffee plantations, NESCAFÉ It provides the technical assistance, seeds and materials necessary to establish community coffee nurseries and the producers take care of the high-yielding plants, which are then taken away at no cost to renew their plantations; After three years, they will be able to have a higher production and economic income.

Thanks to the NESCAFÉ Plan, today there are 96,000 producers trained in sustainable agriculture and 5,000 producers certified under a Responsible Sourcing program , in which they work with coffee growers to implement good agricultural, social and economic practices that are evaluated and audited by a verification entity. external.

According to specialists, coffee quality can only be maintained throughout the process, from cultivation, plant selection, agronomic management, processing, drying, storage and preparation. A bad practice in the production system cannot be compensated in the next stage of the process.

Within the coffee transformation process, NESCAFÉ implements several very strict quality controls of the raw material and final product. In the factories, the collaborators make sure that the green coffee has the consistency of the sensory profile expected for the varieties they receive; goes through a cleaning and mixing process to remove impurities present in the grains with the use of air.

When the coffee is 100% free of any foreign matter, it proceeds to the roasting process . The previously evaluated, weighed, clean and mixed beans come into contact with a flow of hot air that transfers energy to them and allows them to develop the characteristic flavor, aroma and visual appearance of coffee.

Subsequently, the extraction of beans is carried out with the aim of transferring the soluble coffee solids that develop during roasting to a liquid phase using water (a large-scale infusion). From there, a kind of coffee liquor with a certain concentration of solids is obtained, which will be preserved in the next drying stage, which consists of atomizing the liquid extract to eliminate the water present and naturally agglomerated soluble coffee is obtained.

Finally, in the packaging , soluble coffee is available in different formats: jars, sachets or cans and a final verification is carried out to ensure that the products meet the quality requirements necessary to be marketed and offer the best experience to the consumer. It should be noted that, to ensure that the product profile maintains the desired quality and consistency, routine sensory evaluations are scheduled throughout the transformation process.

This is just one of the mechanisms with which the brand promotes national coffee growing and has managed to have access to extraordinary coffee qualities. This is the culmination of the responsible journey that coffee undertakes to reach 32 million homes in Mexico, where each year 300 million bottles of NESCAFÉ are consumed , the favorite coffee of Mexicans for more than 70 years.