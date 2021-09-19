Treat Your Snoring with This Innovative Mouthpiece

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs lead stressful lifestyles. Between making big decisions that impact others, trying to steer your company towards a profit, and managing a personal life at the same time — it's exhausting. And yet, many entrepreneurs still struggle to sleep well. For some, it's less about stress and anxiety and more about another nefarious problem: Snoring.

Whether it's you or your partner who is the culprit, snoring can make it exceedingly difficult to get asleep and stay asleep through the night, in turn making it difficult to do your best work during the day. If you're ready to finally nip it in the bud, check out the VitalSleep 5-Piece Snoring Bundle. It's on sale now for just $77.99 (reg. $129).

When you sleep, the muscles in your neck and throat relax, sometimes causing the tongue to retreat, restricting the airway which causes the sound of snoring. VitalSleep aims to stop that process by opening your airway to improve breathing and eliminate the sound of snoring.

VitalSleep uses a patented Accu-Adjust System on its mouthpiece, allowing you to adjust it and custom mold it to your teeth for a perfect fit. It's made of medical-grade, FDA-cleared, hypoallergenic materials that have undergone strict biocompatibility and toxicology testing so you know it's safe to wear while sleeping, the company says.

Making it work is simple. First, just mold it to your teeth by using the provided custom teeth impressions and hot water. Then, fine-tune any necessary adjustments using the included tool. Finally, wear it to sleep and wake up feeling more well-rested and refreshed.

The five-piece bundle includes the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece, a bottle of mouthpiece cleaner, a contoured sleep mask, earplugs, and a canvas travel pouch.

Eliminate the scourge of snoring from your life. Right now, you can get the VitalSleep 5-Piece Snoring Bundle for 39 percent off $129 at just $77.99.

