20 business ideas that you can start with less than 200,000 pesos

Many of us dream of starting our own business , but sometimes we lack inspiration or we lack money and we end up not doing it. To help you remove those hurdles, we've grouped together some low-cost ideas that entrepreneurial minded people have pitched, ideas you can do full-time, and ideas part-time.

Check if one inspires you and get to work!

1. Mobility service driver

Driving on your own time sounds like a great way to make extra money, and of course it can be, but don't get your hopes up - it's hard work. According to Nerd Wallet , “to have an annual income of $ 50,000, an average Uber driver in the United States needs to make an average of 60.21 weekly trips, and those who work for Lyft need to collect about 83.76 trips a week, while those who They are in Sidecar they need 70.03 ”.

In Mexico we only have Uber and DiDi , so we would have to guide ourselves with the Uber numbers, but here we detail some of the costs that you should consider for this type of work:

Gasoline

Maintenance and repairs of your car

Parking lots

Car payments (such as checks and tenure)

Taxes

Car insurance

The point is, it's certainly a great way to make money, but your success and your earnings will largely depend on where you are and your ability to stay active.

2. Virtual assistant

To become a successful virtual assistant, all you need to know is how to get things done. In the United States there is Horkey Handbook , a site dedicated to educating and connecting virtual assistants , and they list these categories in which companies (and some individuals) seek extra help: customer service, web design, agenda management and travel , keyword search, capturists, video and photo editing and much more.

And how to start? This same website (which also offers courses that you can take from Mexico) gives us these steps:

Choose the structure of your business. Decide what services you will offer your clients. Decide on your pricing structure. Launch your website and create your digital presence. Start looking for prospects and build your network. Build smart relationships.

3. Daycare owner

According to GoBankingRates , if you have a house that meets all the security and location requirements, you can start a nursery with an investment of less than 20 thousand pesos. You need a permit, adequate insurance and supplies, and depending on how many children you can receive you can earn between 20,000 and 100,000 pesos per month.

4. Real estate agent

Although costs can vary depending on where you live, with a minimal investment you can start making a profit in the world of real estate . You may not start at the level of the agents you see on shows like Million Dollar Listings, but they didn't start that way either! Josh Altman, one of the stars of this program, spoke with Entrepeneur in English and explained that “at the beginning of your career you have to take whatever property they offer you”. But when you make that first sale / rent, and you achieve the second, and you continue down that path, you can end up with a business that leaves you a very good annual profit.

5. Gardening

Do you love being outdoors and exercising? Being a garden designer will give you both and you can start with a very low investment. Depending on the size of business you want to operate, you will need equipment and something to transport yourself with.

6. mailing campaigns

Mailing campaigns are a form of marketing that sends promotional material of a business through emails to its database. Town Money Saver is a monthly flyer that is distributed by mail to homes and businesses and in the United States, a franchise costs about $ 5,700. This can be a great opportunity to start a similar service in Mexico.

7. Photographer and videographer

There are many ways to turn your hobby into a way to earn money: shooting for websites or media, selling the rights to your photos, taking photos at events, and even teaching classes. In this area the equipment can be expensive, but there are excellent options that you can rent to start your own business. And if you already have your team, there are many places where you can promote your services.

8. Dog walker and pet sitter

A great business idea for anyone who works from home and is looking to earn a little extra money while exercising. The only expenses that you should consider are advertising, although you could do it through social networks or flyers pasted in your neighborhood. And in addition to that, all you need is to love animals, have enough energy and many bags to collect what you need on your walk.

9. Personal trainer

Do you love the gym? Put your knowledge and your muscles to work and become certified as a personal trainer. The costs of the courses and certifications vary depending on where you live, but outside of that, you can start at any time. John Romanelli, founder of the fitness website No Bad Reps , explained to Entrepeneur that a personal trainer in the United States can earn up to $ 6,000 per month.

In Mexico it will depend on how many hours you have to invest and the type of training you can offer.

10. Commercial cleaning

In the United States, the cost of a cleaning franchise starts at $ 2,245. In Mexico, this type of service is just beginning and costs may vary, but it is undoubtedly one of the lowest-cost franchise options in the market and with great potential for expansion.

11. Services for companies

Medium businesses and large companies need help with documents, forms, promotional products, and other services. In the United States there is Proforma , a franchise that helps clients "select the best promotional products for their business as well as multimedia and e-commerce solutions to advertise themselves."

12. Personal shopper

Do you love to go shopping? This may be the perfect business for you. The clientele for this type of service is usually between wealthy people who do not have time, or companies that hire personal shoppers to buy gifts for their clients, prospects, partners, investors, employees and managers. If you want to get started, we recommend reading this useful manual: Start Your Own Personal Concierge Service: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success .

13. Children's party planner

Children's parties are a multi-million dollar business. If you are a father, you already know that, on average, you spend about $ 10,000 pesos per event. If you think you have the personality and patience to be in a room full of kids with a sugar rush, this could be a great deal for you. There are two ways to handle this service: organizing the event where your client needs or having your own space to organize them. The Start Your Own Kid-Focused Business book offers enough information on how to get your business off the ground and how to cover everything from safety to food and beverages to host parties that children and parents will not forget.

14. Homemade bakery

Among the growing allergies and the desire to consume surprising products, cakes, cupcakes and cookies are in great demand. If you love to cook and have a good honor, you can start a business from your kitchen. Or you can rent a commercial kitchen if you want a slightly larger business. But with a minimal investment and a little advertising you can start to generate good profits.

15. Music classes

Here's something that will be music to your ears: your musical talent can earn you up to $ 1,000 pesos an hour. You can give private lessons, either at your clients' homes or at your own, depending on the instrument you are going to teach. Advertising can be done through social networks, flyers and word of mouth. We also recommend visiting local music schools to meet people.

16. Content generation

If you are good with words, there are many things you can do besides entertaining your friends with memes. For example, make money. All you need is your computer and some contacts. Han-Gwon Lung, co-founder of Tailored Ink, suggests a simple test to see if this is for you: "Go to the little store on the corner, grab a bag of potatoes, read the label and then… improve it." And he continues: “Or look for a simple task that you can do for free. If a friend or family member needs help with a slogan, email, or website, help them out. Look for opportunities to write without being passed, the point is not to earn money yet, but to see if you are good at writing. "

17. Vintage clothing distributor

Remodeling a house costs a lot of money, but remodeling a vintage piece of clothing… not so much. You don't need a lot of money, rather you need to have a good eye and some passion. If you like to go to the markets and second-hand stores looking for hidden gems, you can turn that hobby into a business. If you know how to sew it will be a plus, and sometimes the pieces will have to be cleaned very well, but there are many vintage bags waiting to become treasures. Depending on the money and time you have, you can open a store, or sell your things directly on the Internet on sites like eBay or Mercado Libre .

18. Non-medical home care

In the United States, in 2035 there will be more seniors than children. And this opens up a great business opportunity not only there, but throughout the world. As people get older, they will need more and more help, and not necessarily medical. Caregivers or assistants for the elderly mainly provide companionship, help with food, help with housekeeping and help remembering medication schedules, as well as running simple errands and all the tasks of daily life that are no longer in position of doing.

If you have a personality that adapts to this type of work that is both physical and emotional, you can start your own business and offer your services to older adults in your city.

19. Social media consultant

Small business owners who are great at baking cakes may not be so good at taking pictures of them or writing beautiful and engaging content on their social media. Or they may not be able to analyze the algorithms of Facebook and Instagram. And that's where you come in. If you practically live online, there are things that come naturally to you that others don't do as well, and those people need your help.

To promote yourself as a social media guru, you need to show that you can deliver results. Build yourself an amazing digital presence and help out some friends for free. Build a reputation by word of mouth and in no time you'll have a lot of customers knocking on your door for you to help them grow their business on social media. Besides using what's left you know, there are many free courses you can take online to learn new tricks and trends.

20. Accounting services

If you are an accountant or have a career as a financial manager, you can offer your services by helping people pay their taxes and keep up with finances. Depending on the time and number of clients you can serve, you could earn a nice extra income helping others with their bills.