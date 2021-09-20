The United States will request the COVID vaccine to enter the country from November

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will issue an order for the airlines to collect the information of the passengers (telephone numbers and email address) to be in contact with the passenger in case of a case of COVID-19.
And Mexico and Canada?
For North American countries with land borders with the United States, the White House said it will extend restrictions on non-essential travel (such as tourism) until October 21.
The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) of Mexico pointed out in its social networks since July 7 that the US government clarified that "neither the entry of travelers to its territory nor the eventual reopening of the common border are conditioned on the use of specific rates of vaccine ".
The US government has clarified to us that neither the entry of travelers into its territory nor the eventual reopening of the common border is conditioned on the use of specific types of vaccine.- Foreign Relations (@SRE_mx) July 7, 2021
With information from EFE and Reuters.