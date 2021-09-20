Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
The United States will request the COVID vaccine to enter the country from November

For North American countries with land borders with the United States, the White House said it will extend restrictions on non-essential travel (such as tourism) until October 21.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The United States Government reported this Monday that it will allow entry to the country of travelers from the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) who are vaccinated with the full schedule from November.

Frontera México - Estados Unidos.

According to the Expansión site, Jeff Zients, head of the response team against COVID-19 at the White House, announced that travelers must show proof of vaccination and a negative test carried out three days before entering the country.

Travel restrictions to the United States had been in effect and unchanged since March 2020.

If it is a resident who has not been vaccinated, you will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test one day before your return trip and another as soon as you arrive in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will issue an order for the airlines to collect the information of the passengers (telephone numbers and email address) to be in contact with the passenger in case of a case of COVID-19.

And Mexico and Canada?

For North American countries with land borders with the United States, the White House said it will extend restrictions on non-essential travel (such as tourism) until October 21.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) of Mexico pointed out in its social networks since July 7 that the US government clarified that "neither the entry of travelers to its territory nor the eventual reopening of the common border are conditioned on the use of specific rates of vaccine ".

With information from EFE and Reuters.

