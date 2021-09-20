The United States will request the COVID vaccine to enter the country from November

The United States Government reported this Monday that it will allow entry to the country of travelers from the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) who are vaccinated with the full schedule from November.

According to the Expansión site, Jeff Zients, head of the response team against COVID-19 at the White House, announced that travelers must show proof of vaccination and a negative test carried out three days before entering the country.

Travel restrictions to the United States had been in effect and unchanged since March 2020.

These are the new measures to enter the United States Starting in November, travelers entering the United States - whether they are residents returning to the country or business travelers - must present their vaccination certificate and a negative COVID test taken three days before entering.

If it is a resident who has not been vaccinated, you will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test one day before your return trip and another as soon as you arrive in the United States.