Top 10 Trending MarketBeat Stocks in September 2021

Actions speak louder than words. That’s how you can describe the significance of the top-rated MarketBeat stocks. The objective is to direct our subscribers to popular stocks that MarketBeat users have added to their watchlist and the stocks that have a high number of search queries on MarketBeat over a given period of time. When stocks motivate investors to take these kinds of actions it’s a good indicator that they may be poised for future growth.

Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com - MarketBeat

Access to the top-rated MarketBeat stocks is one of many premium features available to MarketBeat All-Access subscribers. Here’s how users can make the best use of this tool.

Roll over the “My MarketBeat” tab on the top left of the web page. This is a static element that is always available wherever you go on the site. Find the “Trending Stocks” tab and click on “Trending MarketBeat Stocks” to go to the screener. To make the best use of the tool, you can use one or more of seven screening tools to make the tool work for your investment style. For example, if you’re only interested in small-cap stocks, you can choose to have the screener filter the tool to show only the small-cap stocks that are trending. Another screening option is the length of time. The default unit is seven days, but you can set it for 24 hours, 30 days, 90 days or 365 days. Other screening options include country, sector, MarketRank*, media sentiment, and analyst consensus

Once you get your results, pay attention to the last column labeled “Indicators.” This alerts you to specific actions such as an earnings report, analyst rating, or insider buying/selling that may be influencing investor interest.

The following list was based on the results I received on September 21, 2021. The only default setting I changed was to move the time frame from 7 days to 30 days. Keep in mind, these results are updating themselves in real-time so you could wind up with a different list than the stocks below.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) – The first stock that appeared on the list of MarketBeat trending stocks over the last 30 days is Nvidia. One of the reasons the stock is moving up can be seen in the Indicator column. The stock received a boost in its price target from Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) on September 17, 2021. If NVDA stock reaches that price target it would be a gain of over 25% from the consensus price target. Bank of America may be reacting to Nvidia’s push to become seen as more than just a chip company and is spending over $1 billion on research and development to support that aim. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) – Cybersecurity is going to be one of the strongest growth sectors for the next decade. We all know our personal data is more at risk than ever before, But as corporate data moves to the cloud it will also be at risk from hackers. That’s where CrowdStrike and its Falcon program comes in. Since CRWD stock began publicly trading in June 2019, it is up 320%. This has some investors concerned that the stock will not be able to live up to its premium valuation. However, MarketBeat data on CrowdStrike shows 15 analysts have raised their price target for the company since it reported earnings. And CrowdStrike recently joined the Nasdaq 100 which means it will likely begin to appear in the portfolio of popular ETFs and mutual funds. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) –The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is keeping Moderna in the top of investors’ minds. The company says its two-dose vaccine regiment is proving to be slightly more effective than its Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) However, the question of whether to boost or not to boost is not going to be key driver for investor sentiment about MRNA stock price in the short term. Instead, investors should look at the $20 billion in purchase agreements the company has for 2022. While a purchase agreement isn’t the same as actual revenue on the books, it points to the fact that as long as Covid-19 remains a considerable public health threat, Moderna will be well-positioned for growth. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) – Even with a consensus rating of Hold, MarketBeat users searched for Tesla over 1,000 times in the last 30 days. The company continues to make headlines for more than just its automobile deliveries. Tesla has a reach into sectors like solar and artificial intelligence. Plus, the company has filed an application to become a retail electricity provider in the state of Texas under a subsidiary called Tesla Energy Ventures. However, it remains to be seen if more means better. For now, an investment in Tesla feels more like an investment in the company’s owner, Elon Musk. Square (NYSE: SQ) - Earnings reports can be a strong catalyst for stocks and that is the case for Square. Since reporting earnings on July 31, the company has had at least 15 analysts provide bullish sentiment for the fintech stock. The company recently launched Square Banking which will allow the company to compete with some of the world’s largest banks. This is in addition to its Cash App as well as its role as the payment provider of choice for many small businesses. And with only 6% of the company’s revenue coming from outside the United States, there’s a lot of upside potential for the stock. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Microsoft was a company that delivered an essential service to companies that were operating remotely during the pandemic. And Microsoft Teams will continue to be a catalyst for some time. Which is one reason that analysts foresee a nearly 10% upside for the stock. But owning Microsoft is more than a growth story. Microsoft recently increased its dividend by six cents per share along with a share buyback program. That makes it 20 consecutive years of dividend increases for the tech giant. Nio (NYSE: NIO) – Nio continues to post strong delivery numbers and a possible expansion into Europe is fueling both analyst sentiment and growth. NIO stock is up 86% in the last 12 months and analysts are projecting the stock could have growth equal to that still to come. The 12-month consensus price target for NIO stock is $66. As a Chinese company, investors will likely be watching the stock carefully to see how much fallout it receives from the current situation with Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS: EGRNF). However, as a pure-play in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, Nio not only has rising delivery numbers but an innovative and growing battery swap program that addresses one of the key pain points for prospective EV owners. Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) – One way that investors can effectively use the tools of their MarketBeat All-Access membership is by cross-referencing. In the case of Vinco Ventures, investors can see that the stock is a favorite of the WallStreetBets subreddit community. And that likely explains why BBIG stock has gapped up recently. The stock has seen a high level of short interest lately which is usually the precursor to retail investors attempting a short squeeze on the stock. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) – Since going public as a direct listing, Palantir has been a polarizing stock. One reason for that has been the high degree of insider selling that has taken place. According to MarketBeat, Palantir insiders have sold over $649 million worth of PLTR stock in the last 12 months. That certainly is a reason to do your due diligence with Palantir, or any stock. However, it’s also important to remember the axiom that insiders sell a stock for many reasons. The real catalyst seems to be when they are buying the stock. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) – AMZN stock has frustrated investors this year as it has stayed remarkably flat. But there are signs that could be changing. Amazon had been a laggard as it received bearish sentiment from analysts since delivering an earnings report on July 28. But a recent boost in its price target is garnering interest in the stock which still looks to have a large upside.

*MarketRank is a proprietary tool that evaluates a company and assigns a ranking of one to five stars based on community opinion, dividend strength, institutional and insider ownership, earnings and valuation, and analysts forecasts.

