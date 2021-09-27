Learn How Your Google Account Can Help Grow Your Business

Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Growing a business is challenging, and often expensive. For many entrepreneurs, it's hard to strike the right balance between spending enough to make a positive impact on your bottom line and spending so much you cut into your profits. If you're investing in paid advertising, you need to know how to do it right.

The Premium Google Ads & Marketing Growth Bundle can give you a jumpstart on improving your paid marketing strategy. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $1,800). 

This 37-hour bundle includes 9 courses from leading instructors like Mariel Aim (4.7/5 instructor rating), Chris Worfolk (4.6/5 rating), and Benji Wilson (4.4/5 rating). Each of these instructors has spent a significant amount of time working with Google Ads and other growth marketing tactics and they'll share the knowledge they've gleaned over years of practice with you.

The comprehensive bundle takes aim at Google as a powerful hub for managing all of your paid marketing needs. Of course, you'll get an introduction to Google Ads, learning how to efficiently expand your business's digital presence while also gaining some income back through pay-per-click advertising. You'll learn how to use Google Tag Manager (GTM) to quickly and easily manage your analytics scripts, click tracking software, how to effectively use Google Analytics, and much more. There is a course on Google Trends to help you structure your growth marketing strategy around current events and trends, another on supercharging your analytics in Google Data Studio, and even an introduction to automating your reporting with Google Sheets. By the end of these courses, you'll know how to streamline your analytics and digital marketing all while using your Google account.

Grow your business efficiently and cost-effectively. Right now, you can get The Premium Google Ads & Marketing Growth Bundle for just $29.99 for a limited time.

