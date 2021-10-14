It Takes a Village: How Blockchain, Crypto and NFTs Ensure Digital Trust

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's everywhere. Entrepreneurs, businesses and people, in general, are talking about the innovative technology known as blockchain — and buying into its importance. But what exactly is blockchain, and why is it so popular?

Blockchain is one of only a handful of exponential technology innovation trends poised to fundamentally change how we store and trust data in our world. This article will give you a digestible way to look at blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs.