EU Wants All Phones to Be Charged by USB-C Cables

The European Commission proposed a new rule Thursday that would make it mandatory for manufacturers to make cell phones that charge using USB-C cables. The goal, per the BBC, is to reduce waste by giving consumers the opportunity to re-use existing chargers when they get a new device.

Apple -- maker of the iPhone, which does not use USB-C charging ports -- pushed back on the new proposal in a statement to the BBC: "We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world.”

The Apple statement also added that the company plans to make all of its devices carbon neutral by 2030.

Most Android devices use USB micro-B charting ports, though some have already begun using USB-C ports. Apple’s mobile devices, tablets and AirPods cases use lightning ports, although newer models of the iPad and MacBook use USB-C ports.

The proposed change only impacts the body of each device. The end of the cable, which is typically plugged into an outlet adapter or computer, could use USB-C or USB-A ports.

Per the BBC, among the devices impacted by the proposal are smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers and handheld video game consoles, though earbuds, smart watches and fitness trackers would be exempt.