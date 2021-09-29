Why Content Is the Cornerstone of Brand Growth

This article was updated on October 25, 2021

Content is the lifeblood of any brand.

Just as the human body needs a consistent blood flow from the heart in order to survive, your brand needs a consistent flow of content in order to thrive. But why is this so?

Credibility for one! In order to foster a relationship with consumers, it’s important to create content that keeps them informed, answers their questions, and keeps communication open between you and them. This, in turn, allows you to establish a strong connection with your audience.

This is especially important when you think about credibility in the context of reaching your target audience. If you want to retain consumers who trust you to deliver accurate information, then you need to provide them with a consistent flow of quality content.

But cranking out content isn’t solely about audience retention. While, yes, it’s key to constantly think about how to keep your target audience’s attention, it’s also important to look ahead to see how you can grow your audience.

How do you get to a point where you’ve established yourself as a trusted industry expert that new readers feel like they can also rely on? It’s not as easy as sharing content on your own website or social channels.

Consider finding a brand that is already established, aligns with your business’s voice and values, and offers brand’s—like your’s—the opportunity to share content on their site. For instance, Entrepreneur Media’s Entrepreneur Leadership Network gives members the chance to reach its 14 million readers by sharing original content to its website.

Promoting your voice to an audience like this will not only help you build your credibility as an industry leader but will also help you get your brand out there so you can reach new audiences. With new visitors finding sites like this every day—and with millions of loyal readers already in place—your content is guaranteed to attract the attention of new readers. Getting eyes on your content is the first step in converting these readers into customers of your own.Which brings us full circle! A surefire way to grow your personal brand is by consistently sharing quality content.

Would you contribute your content to another brand’s website in order to grow your business?

