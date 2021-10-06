Get Better Sleep with Help From This Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than one in three Americans is sleep deprived, according to the CDC. For entrepreneurs, the number is likely higher given the stress and constant attention of running a business. But sleep is absolutely crucial for entrepreneurs, so you should do your best to eliminate any distractions keeping you from a good night's sleep. Things like meditation and mindfulness can help, but there's one irritant that may be a little more difficult to resolve.

Hupnos

Whether you or your partner snore, it can be a real nuisance. Not only does it make an annoying sound, but snorers have difficulty breathing while they sleep, making it harder to get into a deep, restful state. Rather than pursuing expensive treatments or experimental therapies, give the Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask a try. It's on sale for just $94.99 (reg. $199).

This special sleep mask has earned top reviews from Men's Health, AARP, Engadget, and Sleep Review. Utilizing a clever design and a companion app, the Hupnos detects snoring and records it for you so you can see and hear how you snore during the night. From there, the app learns the sleep positioning that causes you to snore, giving you a gentle buzz to cue you to roll into a different position without waking up. That way, you train your body to avoid sleeping in a way that causes snoring.

Beyond that, the mask also uses respiratory airway dilation to open your airways, so you can breathe easier and quietly. It's comfortable to wear thanks to the premium microfiber construction and has an easily adjustable rear head strap to always find the perfect fit. Naturally, it's also portable so you can take it with you when you travel and the mask itself is machine-washable, so it's easy to clean.

Stop snoring once and for all and start recapturing your Z's. Right now, you can get the Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask for 52 percent off $199 at just $94.99.

