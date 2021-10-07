Get a Workout From Your Office with This Vibration Plate Exercise Machine

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

should be a priority for entrepreneurs. Making time for will help you increase your energy, improve your focus, and help you become a more productive and thoughtful leader. But finding time to run out to the gym isn't the easiest thing to do when you're running a company. Instead, you need to find ways to break a sweat without losing a huge chunk out of your day. One option? The LifePro Turbo Press Vibration Plate Exercise Machine. It's on sale for $299 (reg. $399).

LifePro Fitness

This exercise machine is extremely portable and fits comfortably in any office. It weighs just over 36 pounds and has integrated handles and wheels for easy transport, so you can pull it out of the corner whenever you're in the mood for a quick workout. The vibrating exercise machine has two powerful motors produce oscillating, pulsating, and 3D movements to trigger your muscles in a variety of ways and allows you to perform many different exercises.

This machine has adjustable handles with six positions to prevent wrist strain while doing push ups and is completely customizable with three preset programs, 60 speed levels, and up to 15-minute sessions, all easily controllable with the included remote control watch. It also comes with resistance bands to give you some extra strength training options. With a non-slip rubber standing surface, padded seat, and suction cup feet, it will remain stable and comfortable no matter what exercises you're doing. Whether you're training for athletic performance or just trying to reduce back pain or improve flexibility, this machine has you covered, without requiring you to step away from work for long.

Get into an exercise routine that works for your schedule. Right now, you can get the LifePro Turbo Press Vibration Plate Exercise Machine for 25 percent off $399 at just $299.99.

Prices are subject to change.