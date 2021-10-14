It's Time You Mastered Google Sheets and Excel

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs deal with a lot of data. That's why it's crucial to have a firm understanding of today's leading data programs like Google Sheets and Microsoft . These two stalwarts have become absolute essentials in the modern workplace and there's a good chance you know how to use them to some degree. But taking your understanding further can save you a huge amount of time, allow you to work more seamlessly with data, and help your business run more efficiently. Learn how to do it in The Premium Google Sheets & Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle, which is just $20 (reg. $2,200) this week only.

This extensive bundle includes 11 courses and 18 hours of training from top-rated instructors like Mariel Aim (4.7/5 instructor rating), Laurence Svekis (4.3/5 rating), and Grant Klimaytys (4.2/5 rating). You'll cover Sheets, Excel, and even Microsoft Power BI in-depth to help you manage massive amounts of information and crunch numbers better than ever.

With Google Sheets, you'll learn how to make your files look professional and easy to track and how to create formula combinations that can save you hours of time when updating information. You'll also learn how to minimize manual reporting and focus on value-creating tasks by leveraging automation tools. Additionally, you'll discover useful formulas, charting shortcuts, styles, and much more.

With Excel, you'll focus on learning the most important keyboard shortcuts and formulas, delve into Power Query to simplify your data analysis, and learn how to make gorgeous charts that get your points across. There's even a deep dive into using Excel to create interactive Power BI dashboards.

Get up to speed with some of today's most popular and useful data tracking tools. Right now, you can get The Premium Google Sheets & Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle for just $20 (reg. $2,200) this week only.

