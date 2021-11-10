The 5 Types of Business Growth Most Essential to Success

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Any business plan for the coming year must break down all stages in such a way that your staff understands the path they're intended to take. A corporate level strategy is a piece of that, but sometimes it goes a step further.

The corporate-level approach is where your choice might be indicative of the company's financial performance and the way through which earnings are generated. It's a multi-tiered business plan used by executives to identify, describe and accomplish particular business objectives. A small company can utilize a corporate strategy to improve earnings in the coming fiscal year, but a big corporation may be responsible for supervising the operations of many businesses in order to accomplish more complicated goals such as selling the company or entering a new market.