Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Elon Musk is richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett put together

The businessman consolidated his fortune and now owns $ 236 billion.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk , CEO and founder of Tesla and SpaceX increased his fortune and now has a net worth of 236 billion dollars, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index .

Brendan Smialowski | Getty Images

In this way, the billionaire ranks 39 billion dollars above Jeff Bezos , founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, who held the first place of the richest people in the world for quite some time and currently has a fortune of 197 billion. of dollars.

The increase in the assets of the businessman of South African origin is due to a sale of shares in his aerospace company, SpaceX, according to the RT medium .

Elon Musk 's fortune is bigger than that of millionaires like Bill Gates ($ 130 billion) and Warren Buffett's ( $ 103 billion) combined.

In September, the Tesla owner became the third person to reach the $ 200 billion milestone, after Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett. At this time, the billionaire took the opportunity to send a message to the founder of Amazon.

"I am sending a giant statue of the digit '2' to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal," Musk wrote in the email . Later, he continued to "joke" about the matter through his Twitter account when he replied to a tweet from his aerospace opponent with a silver medal.

More About Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Elon Musk had some (surprisingly kind) words for William Shatner before spaceflight

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News and Trends

Elon Musk Relists Silicon Valley Home at Discount

Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Elon Musk Had a Few (Surprisingly Gracious) Words for William Shatner Ahead of Space Flight

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

5 Best Team Management Apps

John Hall

Success Strategies

What Is Your Entrepreneurial Superpower?

Nicole Bernard

Nicole Bernard

News and Trends

Jeff Bezos and Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Go on a Romantic Trip After Blue Origin's Historic Flight

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Read More