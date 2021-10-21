SelectTV Organizes All of Your Streaming Subscriptions in One Place

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Over the past decade, the cord-cutting revolution has helped spawn the streaming wars between giants like Netflix, Disney, and HBO. For the most part, we've all benefited as there's more content than ever out there and if you're looking to watch a specific show or movie, you can almost always find it without having to shell out hundreds for cable. However, finding what you're looking for isn't always easy. In fact, sometimes it can feel next to impossible.

SelectTV

That's why the SelectTV Streaming App was invented. SelectTV makes it easier to watch shows, movies, events, and more online by organizing all of the web's entertainment into the world's most comprehensive digital media guide.

This extensive service searches, updates, and manages more than 2 million video links every day, so you can manage all of your streaming subscriptions from a single location. No more jumping between apps to search what's available, SelectTV collects and organizes millions of movies and shows from a range of video streaming providers so you can browse them all through a single location. Whether you're looking for the newest episode of your favorite show, a movie for family movie night, a live stream of the game, or something else, SelectTV makes it much easier to find.

SelectTV gives you access to more than 150 live channels, more than 500,000 shows and movies, the best deals on pay-per-view movies, and the best prices on video-on-demand movies and shows. They also have Spanish channels available. They'll even give you a local HD antenna for free so you can access your local channels.

If you're going to cut the cord, at least make life easier on yourself. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to the SelectTV Streaming App for just $79.99 when you use promo code STREAM20. Plus, you'll also earn a $20 store credit.

Prices are subject to change.