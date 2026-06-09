A 26,000-Pound Truck Full of Doritos Is Heading to Walmart. Nobody Is Behind the Wheel.

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PepsiCo just became the first major U.S. consumer-goods company to put driverless trucks on public roads at scale. The snack giant is now running 41 autonomous trucks across Arizona, Texas and Arkansas, according to the Wall Street Journal. The trucks, built by Isuzu and powered by startup Gatik, deliver Doritos and Fritos from warehouses to retailers including Walmart and Dollar General.

The driverless truck revolution that was coming is here early. On-time arrival has hit 99% and there have been no accidents on public roads since driverless runs began in June 2025. Gatik has secured $600 million in multiyear contracts.

PepsiCo says it expects to hire fewer drivers going forward and plans to grow without adding as many employees. The Teamsters union is actively lobbying states to require a human operator in any autonomous commercial vehicle. For now, the driverless semis keep on trucking.