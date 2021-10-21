Transfer Files, Convert Videos, and More with These Tools From MacX

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs know the importance of staying organized. But while keeping your desk in good shape is a sign of an organized mind, keeping your digital life organized requires a different kind of skill set. Really, it requires some help from . Fortunately, you can get that help with the MacX Media Management Bundle. It's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $689).

MacX Media

You're always juggling a ton of files and data across your devices and this bundle aims to help you make sense of it all. With three apps from MacX, you'll have a small suite of tools aimed to make data management easier across all of your Mac devices.

First, you'll get MacX MediaTrans, which lets you transfer any type of media between iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This seamless app makes managing your massive music, video, photo, and document libraries across all of your devices easy. With fast, secure two-way transfer of the vast majority of file types, it will help you designate the best places for different types of files so you'll always know where you find them.

If you deal with video a lot, you'll love MacX Video Converter Pro. This seamless app optimizes encoding and decoding for 1080p and 720p HD videos and allows you to convert any video into more than 180 video formats for seamless sharing. You can also edit videos, download video from YouTube and convert for offline playback, and more. Engadget says, "MacX Video Converter Pro offers what is probably the widest codec support we've seen in a while including output to FLV, WMV, MPEG4, H264, and more."

Finally, just for fun, you'll be able to get rid of your clunky DVD collection with MacX DVD Ripper, the fastest DVD ripper for Mac. You can convert your DVDs to many popular A/V formats for convenient viewing wherever you go, upload DVD videos or segments to YouTube, and much more. Macworld says, "MacX DVD Ripper Pro ranks No.1 fast DVD ripper for Mac compared to similar products in the market."

Make managing your digital life easier. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to the MacX Media Management Bundle for just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.