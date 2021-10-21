Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Transfer Files, Convert Videos, and More with These Tools From MacX

MacX makes managing your digital life seamless.

By
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs know the importance of staying organized. But while keeping your desk in good shape is a sign of an organized mind, keeping your digital life organized requires a different kind of skill set. Really, it requires some help from technology. Fortunately, you can get that help with the MacX Media Management Bundle. It's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $689). 

MacX Media

You're always juggling a ton of files and data across your devices and this bundle aims to help you make sense of it all. With three apps from MacX, you'll have a small suite of tools aimed to make data management easier across all of your Mac devices.

First, you'll get MacX MediaTrans, which lets you transfer any type of media between iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This seamless app makes managing your massive music, video, photo, and document libraries across all of your devices easy. With fast, secure two-way transfer of the vast majority of file types, it will help you designate the best places for different types of files so you'll always know where you find them.

If you deal with video a lot, you'll love MacX Video Converter Pro. This seamless app optimizes encoding and decoding for 1080p and 720p HD videos and allows you to convert any video into more than 180 video formats for seamless sharing. You can also edit videos, download video from YouTube and convert for offline playback, and more. Engadget says, "MacX Video Converter Pro offers what is probably the widest codec support we've seen in a while including output to FLV, WMV, MPEG4, H264, and more."

Finally, just for fun, you'll be able to get rid of your clunky DVD collection with MacX DVD Ripper, the fastest DVD ripper for Mac. You can convert your DVDs to many popular A/V formats for convenient viewing wherever you go, upload DVD videos or segments to YouTube, and much more. Macworld says, "MacX DVD Ripper Pro ranks No.1 fast DVD ripper for Mac compared to similar products in the market." 

Make managing your digital life easier. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to the MacX Media Management Bundle for just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Written By

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

More About tech tools

tech tools

10 Tools to Help Your eCommerce Business Get off the Ground

Entrepreneur Store
Productivity Tools

10 Tools to Help Entrepreneurs Streamline Their Businesses

Entrepreneur Store
tech tools

B2B 'Work' Tools Can Also Organize Your Personal Life

Leeyen Rogers

Leeyen Rogers

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Popeyes' New Collaboration With Megan Thee Stallion Just Broke the Internet

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Entrepreneurs

Don't Become a Slave to Your Business

Dylan Ogline

Dylan Ogline

vaccine

Federal Reserve: Businesses Say Vaccine Mandates Are Hurting Employment

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More