Top 10 Hiring Platforms for Small Business

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Finding and the people that your business depends on is no trivial task. Whether you’re hiring for a standard role, a specialist, or a contract position, quickly closing on a top-tier candidate is essential. Small businesses with limited resources need to find efficiencies wherever possible. When it comes to bringing on new talent, hiring platforms can help you make better hiring decisions and close hires fast.

Shutterstock

Not only are hiring platforms an incredible tool for increasing visibility and ensuring you find the right candidate for your goals and culture, but they also create a seamless hiring process that is apparent to applicants. Delivering a stellar candidate experience leaves a positive, lasting impression on job seekers, and hiring platforms can keep your scaling business organized while saving you money.

Here are 10 hiring platforms that can create a competitive advantage for finding the best talent for your small business.

ZipRecruiter—Best Overall Package for Small Businesses

ZipRecruiter simplifies finding top-tier talent for small businesses. Job posting templates allow you to post your first listing to more than 100 job sites for free in minutes. Once your post is live, ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology searches through thousands of resumes, locates the best candidates for your role and invites them to apply—which means more quality hires and reduced hiring times. With more than 25 million job seekers visiting ZipRecruiter each month, there is a network of full-time, remote freelancers and contractors that are ready to make a positive impact on your small business.

Jobvite

You can help streamline your hiring process with Jobvite. This end-to-end talent acquisition site helps small businesses attract, engage, recruit, and hire all on one platform. Screen and rank candidates automatically and forecast time-to-fill with referral capabilities coupled with candidate matching. Jobvite’s branded career pages let you create a strong employer brand that produces a seamless candidate experience.

Indeed

This comprehensive search engine for jobs allows small businesses to identify top candidates fast. With an option for paid sponsored job listings, Indeed gives you flexibility and control over your campaigns. You can adjust your budget at any time or pause or delete a posting. No commitments or long-term fees, so you'll only pay when Indeed works for you.

LinkedIn Talent Solutions

Job seekers are already on LinkedIn for its professional networking platform. They also use the site to search for jobs and share that they’re looking for a new one. When you post a new job, LinkedIn uses data and insights to find candidates that match the job criteria and makes it easier for that person to apply. Their desktop and mobile dashboard let you review and prioritize candidates.

SmartRecruiters

Gain exposure on multiple job sites with SmartRecruiters’ intuitive candidate management tool. This cost-effective talent acquisition suite lets companies to attract, select and hire candidates all on one cloud-based platform. Recruiters can effortlessly personalize messages to applicants and engage with passive candidates. Use SmartRecruiters to advertise on job boards and track performance to ensure faster hires.

ClearCompany

ClearCompany helps small businesses win at remote hiring with innovative means of connecting with candidates. This digital, candidate-centric recruiting tool features a mobile-friendly interface that enables job seekers to apply right from their phones. Interview scorecards assist your hiring team in conducting compelling interviews that find the right candidate for your organization.

Freshteam

Leverage everything you need throughout the hiring process at an affordable rate with Freshteam. Their modern applicant tracking software allows you to create custom workflow stages for every job posting and gives you a professional-looking career site with ease. Freshteam has a free service and offers a free 21-day premium trial without taking credit card information.

CareerBuilder.com

CareerBuilder.com saves small businesses time and money with its integrated hiring systems. Their AI technology can optimize job postings, and discovering qualified candidates gets a boost from automated matching. Other notable features include direct and automated candidate communications, a career site and virtual and in-person hiring events that all support recruitment strategies. Try a free trial of their talent acquisition suite or find a monthly or annual plan that fits your needs.

Workable

Attract and screen candidates with Workable’s easy-to-use platform. One-click job posting to over 200 job sites, Gmail and Outlook integration for simplified scheduling and gamified employee referrals create a smooth user experience. Hiring teams can meet candidates faster with native one-way video interviews and live video integrations. Fast global support and easy onboarding are other noteworthy benefits of Workable.

Zoho Recruit

Zoho Recruit combines sourcing, tracking, and hiring management into one simple platform. The service includes an assessment feature that allows you to store and maintain a list of questions and feedback for applicants. Set up automatic replies, alerts, and notifications in advance for process efficiency. After your free 15-day trial, Standard, Professional and Enterprise tiers range from $25 to $90 per month.