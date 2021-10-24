Create Better Bio Links for Instagram, TikTok, and More

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than one billion people use Instagram every month, so it's no surprise that marketers have identified it as a platform with massive potential. In fact, 200 million business accounts get visits every single day from users. However, despite those numbers, it isn't always easy to build a sales funnel through Instagram due to the limitations of the app and how much time it takes to build a coherent strategy. TikTok and other leading platforms often have similar issues.

LINKMAST

With a tool like Linkmast Multiple Bio Link Creator, you can make your marketing life a lot easier. A lifetime subscription is on sale now for just $59 (reg. $499).

Linkmast is a cloud-based platform to help you build bio links and shortened URLs for Instagram, TikTok, and other social media pages. With this seamless tool, you can create shortened links to place in your bio quickly, allowing you to more effectively market products and drive people to the landing pages you want them to end up at. The platform makes it easy to manage all of your links in one place and gives you comprehensive visitor analytics, so you know what is and isn't working.

Users love Linkmast. A brand strategist named Thomas wrote, "I will rate this software 5 stars. Not just because of the quality of the software, but because of the amazing customer support by the team, and the regular updates."

Additionally, Linkmast lets you add your email subscribers directly to Mailchimp or other autoresponders via HTML, so you can more effectively bridge the gaps in your marketing strategy. It even comes with unlimited white label accounts, so if you manage other accounts as a side hustle or primary business strategy, it's a lot easier to keep up with everything you're managing at once.

Beyond lifetime access to Linkmast, this deal also comes with seven video courses designed to help you master modern . It's an all-in-one deal to overhaul your Instagram, TikTok, and other social media sites.

Take your social media marketing up a notch. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Linkmast Multiple Bio Link Creator is on sale for just $59 (reg. $499).

Prices are subject to change.