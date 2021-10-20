Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Cause a Frenzy with 'Trade' Tease Tweets -- But It's Not What Fans Think

A well-executed play, coming from one of the best in the league.

Kevin C. Cox | Getty Images

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, raised brows on Twitter this week when they seemingly teased an unexpected trade of Brady from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady tweeted a cryptic message that said “Missing the fall this year,” seemingly making a nod to the fact that he and Bündchen moved to Florida after spending 20 years in New England as the Patriots quarterback.

Bündchen then retweeted her husband’s words accompanied by one quick statement that sent NFL fans reeling.

“Time for a trade?” She questioned Brady on the social media platform.

Time for a trade? https://t.co/V1m4EHpUvX — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) October 16, 2021

Her Tweet received over 15,500 likes, garnering responses from fans that included dozens of pictures of the leaves falling in New England and many Patriots fans getting excited about the possibility of Brady returning.

“I hear New England, specifically, Foxboro MA is beautiful this year,” one even joked.

Brady himself even responded “Did I miss something?”

But the hype was short-lived as it turns out the two were joking around in an effort to promote their newest endeavor — crypto trading via the platform .

The two starred alongside each other in a commercial that was unveiled early this week in which Brady talks about the “possibility of a trade” but finishes the ad by explaining that he means trading crypto, according to Fox Business.

Safe to say Tampa Bay fans everywhere were able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Brady, along with Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and NBA superstar Stephen Curry, are some of the athletes who have equity in FTX, a Bahamas-based trading platform.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 5 and 1, as of game six.