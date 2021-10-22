This Single Appliance Can Replace Your Water Heater and Furnace While Supplying Your Home Power

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You probably already know a thing or two about fossil fuels and the detrimental impact they have on our environment. What you may not realize is that they aren’t exactly a picnic for those running power plants that depend on coal and oil for their operational needs, either.

Enginuity

Currently, fossil fuels generate about two-thirds of the world’s electricity, burning in those plants to create heat and steam that drive turbines to generate the power that finally flows into everyone’s homes.

While it’s a mostly effective method of generating power, nobody would call it all that efficient. About 70 percent of the heat created in those plants is ultimately wasted. Add it all together, it means about one gigaton of CO2 emissions added to our air and about $180 billion in costs that get passed back to homeowners in the form of higher heating and electricity rates every year. All for nothing. That spells bad news if you're trying to save money on utilities.

If you assume there has to be an easier, cleaner way to feed our need for power, you'd be right, and next-generation tech firm Enginuity Power Systems agrees. They’ve created an award-winning combined heat and power that could one day make all the utilities you need right in your house and help kick fossil fuels to the curb for good. And now, they’re seeking savvy, forward-thinking investors to help widen the reach of their approach to disrupting the current utility monopolies.

The E|ONE is a water heater, furnace, and home power hub, all in one.

Considering the inefficiencies, it isn’t hard to see why Enginuity engineers went looking for answers in the way energy is distributed. Their philosophy leaned on the smarts of making power right where it’s needed, with the by-product heat used productively instead of being wasted.

The company's answer was the creating the E|ONE, an all-in-one appliance that serves as a home’s furnace, water heater, electrical provider, and back-up generator, all at once.

No bigger than (and looking remarkably similar to) a conventional water heater, this appliance connects to a home’s power grid, driving the world’s first production-ready four-stroke inwardly-opposed piston engine. Thanks to its unique characteristics and protected by 30 issued or pending patents, the E|ONE is especially well suited to distributing energy and even generating its own right inside a residence.

At a cost that can help it replace two or three home appliances like a water heater and a furnace, the E|ONE uses less fuel because of its patented liquid cooling solution, reducing a home’s electrical bill while also lowering harmful emissions.

While it can integrate seamlessly with a home’s power grid, including solar-powered houses, the unit also serves as a backup generator, supplying power even when service lines are out of operation.

Enginuity seeks early investors to change the U.S. power game.

Packed with that level of efficiency, utility, and big money savings, it’s no wonder that the E|ONE has been a huge hit with homeowners and builders alike. The unit nabbed the coveted Best Home Technology Product, Best Energy Efficiency Product, and Best In Show awards at the National Association of Home Builders’ 2020 show.

That level of value didn’t escape the federal government either, which has already inked two contracts with Enginuity, infusing $4 million in revenue into the company's coffers. Their pipeline of future government contracts currently adds up to $12 million.

But getting an E|ONE unit into the 80 million U.S. homes currently using natural gas and propane, as well as the 600,000 new natural gas homes being built each year, is no small task. Smart investors ready to disrupt and make money in the vital home utilities game can head to the Enginuity StartEngine page now, read up on their ground-breaking system, then purchase early shares in the company at investment levels starting as low as $580.

Entrepreneur may receive monetary compensation by the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. Entrepreneur and the issuer of this offering make no promises, representations, warranties or guarantees that any of the services will result in a profit or will not result in a loss.