WhatsApp Business launches the new 'Collections' feature to organize your products and make shopping easier. See how it works.

has excellent for entrepreneurs and consumers who use the platform. The messaging app has just launched the new 'Collections' feature to make shopping easier.

Cortesía WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business 'Collections' will help sellers better organize their products, while buyers will save themselves from browsing through huge listings to find what they want.

Until now, users had to review the entire product catalog and then choose their favorites, add them to the shopping cart and pay, all from WhatsApp chats.

Companies and entrepreneurs can upload a maximum of 500 products or services to the catalog, and now they can create lists of products by category . This feature makes searching easier and improves the customer experience , while optimizing the sales process .

“People can now view a business's products directly in their business profile, and today we are rolling out collections of catalogs for small businesses around the world. Collections allow businesses to organize the items in their catalogs by category, so that customers no longer have to scroll through long lists of items to find what they are looking for , ”the company said in a statement.

“For example, a restaurant can create collections with starters, main courses and desserts; A clothing store can add collections for men's clothing, women's clothing, shirts, pants, and more. Once people choose what to buy, they can add it to their cart and send the order to the company, ”they explain.

The new feature will come to WhatsApp Business users at the best of times, as they prepare for the end of the year sales season.

“We want WhatsApp to be the best way for people to buy goods and services, and for businesses to connect with their customers, so we are facilitating the way users see a company's offer on WhatsApp, just in time for the Christmas season ” , they point out from the platform owned by Facebook.

If you haven't yet considered using WhatsApp Business for your business, you should. A recent study by Ipsos , 27% of people in Mexico who use WhatsApp have used it to buy or search for products more frequently since the start of COVID-19.

If you have a business and want to master the 'Collections' function of WhatsApp Business , here is the tutorial to learn everything you need: