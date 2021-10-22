Video Marketing: The Future Of Business Advertising

If you spend some time looking at projections for the future of content marketing, there's one thing you'll continually see: video is the future.

PhotoMIX-Company / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The move to video shouldn't be a surprise, though. Video content is easier to consume and often feels more personal than a blog post. In addition, the rise of vloggers on YouTube has normalized the idea of ​​putting themselves in front of the cameras, and every minute 300 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube.

Google video searches generate 41% more clicks. This information alone is worth the production of the video.

Want More Facts?

3 out of 5 consumers watch videos about the products they want to buy.

52% of consumers say that videos are of great help when deciding on a purchase.

Video customer testimonials can increase sales by up to 600%.

Source: Think with Google

The Most Searched Types Of Videos On The Internet

Product Or Service Demonstration Video

Absolute champion of internet search, it appears directly when your customer is doing an internet search.

More than 60% of consumers look for demo videos before buying a product.

Creating a product demo video is a must for any business these days.

There are many ways to produce a demo video. You can create a simple video explaining the features and features of your product, or you can use animation techniques, design, narration, or even a presenter.

Customer Testimonial Video

The best people to market your product are your customers who have already used it and are satisfied.

There is nothing stronger than the direct referral of a product by someone other than the seller.

Using video testimonials from satisfied customers with your product is probably one of the most effective tools on the internet.

Create Authority Video

Authority is synonymous with credibility. In turn, credibility is an excellent sales booster. You are perceived as the leader in your industry.

Creating your authority online is the best way to attract new customers every day.

You need to transmit all your knowledge on the subject related to the product your company sells in videos.

Video Training Or Online Course

You can use online training to educate your future customer, showing you the correct way to use your products.

In addition to serving as a customer interaction channel, training video marketing can also help communicate, internally within the company.

When choosing the type of content to create, ask yourself the following questions:

Who is my target audience?

What do they watch online?

What content can I make to complement my products?

Can I promote my products organically in my videos?

Would my audience be interested in this type of video?

Where To Publish Your Marketing Video?

Creating a video doesn't always mean creating a YouTube channel and updating it regularly. Here, I'm going to talk about the most popular video platforms.

YouTube

Of course, when you say “video”, everyone immediately thinks of YouTube. And for good reason. YouTube is a powerhouse when it comes to video content and also acts as a search engine. With its search capabilities, people might stumble across your content by accident, and from there, you can convert them into customers.

YouTube prioritizes the following items:

Regular uploads

HD quality

SEO optimized description boxes

You don't need any of this to be successful on YouTube, but it will definitely help.

To demonstrate the power of YouTube, let me tell you a little story: I decided to take on the challenge of a new customer and created 4 videos for his company. One of the videos got over 40,000 views in just a few months. The company had a growth target for 2 years, after this project the target was reached within 7 months.

Posting a video today could turn your business around in a year.

Instagram

Instagram is a great platform for video because it's much less formal than YouTube and you're not expected to be polished or perfect.

Instagram offers three opportunities to share video content: posts, stories, live videos or reels.

Instagram Posts

Instagram posts will stay on your Instagram profile forever (or until you decide to delete them). These videos can be up to a minute long and are expected to be the highest quality of the three Instagram video types.

Depending on your niche and your goals with your video, you can create a variety of video types, from gifs to fun ad videos.

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories live at the top of your Instagram feed. You can post a video, a photo, or a boomerang (Instagram's native GIF creator) in your story.

Stories disappear after 24 hours unless you decide to highlight and pin them to your Instagram profile.

Live Instagram

Live Instagram is the most intimidating type of video for Instagram, because as the name implies, it's live. There's no going back and if you have a live audience, they'll see it raw and uncut.

That said, live Instagram is powerful.

People want to see the real person behind the company, and when you can't polish or edit your video, that's exactly what they're doing.

Live streaming on Instagram is real-time and people can comment and ask questions. Going live is always intimidating the first few times, but the more you do it, the more fun and exciting it becomes.

You can be very informal and go live just to chat and interact, or you can come up with a plan.

Videos Embedded In Your Website

I mentioned earlier how Google favors sites with embedded video. That is, if you use a video on your site, it will increase the chances of the page appearing in Google search results. If you just want to create a handful of videos and never think about creating videos again, embedding them into your website might be the way to go.

Your embedded videos may reside on individual blog posts or on stagnant pages on your website, such as your sales or “about the company” page.

Embedding videos in blog posts can be very beneficial as well, as it gives the audience the option to decide whether to read or watch.

Twitter Video

As far as I'm concerned, even with all my marketing research, Twitter is still an enigma. People go from obscurity to Twitter fame seemingly overnight.

The only way to share a video on Twitter is to upload something you've already created. However, there isn't a live option for Twitter yet, so that takes some of the pressure off.

I've seen big influencers start on Twitter when their videos went viral.

On Twitter, your main goal is: Get retweets.

The more retweets you get, the more they see your video, and the more people see your video, the more retweets you get. All it takes is a great video and a lot of luck to go beyond 20 followers and feel relevant to tens of thousands of followers overnight.

How To Make Your Company's Video Marketing Attractive

Video marketing is arguably the most intimidating content to work with. After all, the expectation of results is always high. Those who are not used to creating and publishing marketing videos may think it only takes one video to achieve the result.

The truth is that there is no rule or ready-made formula, your video can achieve great results, or simply not attract any attention. Like everything else, it is necessary to create, record, publish and measure the results.

Here are some quick tips for you to understand what can make your video more attractive:

Lighting is very important: Video that has good lighting aesthetics makes the video enjoyable to watch.

Camera Angle: You can't swing the camera around, it makes the audience sick.

Sound is very important: If you have to choose between lighting and sound, choose sound, bad-sounding video is simply unwatchable.

Another point to consider before crafting your video marketing strategy is what types of video editing tools will be used.

Some editors for you to create the best videos (and spend little):

Online editing : Movavi, Kapwing, Clipchamp, and WeVideo ;

: Movavi, Kapwing, Clipchamp, and WeVideo ; For mobile: KineMaster, and FilmoraGo

Conclusion

Producing a video is not a difficult task; it is possible to learn the bare minimum to record and publish videos with a bit of study.

The most important thing is to publish consistently, don't stop!