Ford F-100 Eluminator Lights It Up: EV-Crate Motors Produce 480-HP

On Monday, we saw a chunky 5% surge for Ford F as its little pal Rivian gets ready to IPO at a valuation bigger than Honda's.

Then Tuesday, the "heritage" automaker went back to its roots with an old-school concept truck to demonstrate a powerful new EV customization vision. Here was part of the PR reveal...

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2021 – Ford today previews the future of electrified custom vehicles with the reveal of the all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept – a zero-tailpipe-emissions demonstration truck powered by the all-new Ford Performance Parts Eluminator electric crate motor that customers can now buy online.

Based on a heritage 1978 F-100 pickup, the F-100 Eluminator concept features all-wheel drive via two powerful electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Two electric traction motors drive the front and rear wheels, packing a powerful 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque. Eluminator, the first e-crate motor from Ford Performance Parts, is based on the Mustang Mach-E GT’s traction motor.

“Ford owners have personalized, customized and enhanced their vehicles since the beginning – from changing looks to bringing the power,” said Eric Cin, global director, Vehicle Personalization, Accessories and Licensing. “Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles.”

(end of PR excerpt)

If you don't remember the F-100, it's that cute little pickup from the 70s. It might be a welcome "truck" ride for some who don't care for today's big tanks that you need a step-ladder to climb into.

Now it's just a concept at this point, with Ford's immediate plan only to offer the electric crate motors to custom propulsion enthusiasts for $3,900.

But, who knows how much interest this could spark and ignite the company to put the F-100 Eluminator into production!

Ford Shares Get Lit Above the $18 Double-Top

After a solid earnings report last week and great-looking EV sales data today, Ford shares are cruising above my second target of $18.

Ford today said it sold 14,062 electric vehicles, up 195% from a year ago, adding that its E-Transit has sold out, while its F-150 Lightning has more than 160,000 reservations.

My first target when I was telling everybody and their mother to buy under $14 was the June high near $16.50.

Why was I so enthusiastic? Because I still believe what I wrote in July about this new "intelligent and connected" work-truck platform that will gain mass appeal...

The F-150 Lightning Will Crush the Tesla Cybertruck

In the video that accompanies today's article, I show the Ford chart eclipsing that 2013-2014 double-top just above $18. All I can say now is "$20+ here we come!"

I also show some other expert voices in the automotive and EV spaces to help you make your own decisions about whether to be a Tesla TSLA investor or a Ford investor, and whether to buy a Cyberthingy or an F-150 Lightning.

Or maybe you'd prefer a much smaller innovator in the ADAS LIDAR space. Luminar LAZR also had a big Monday with a +6% rally on strong volume. I could find no news or analyst actions, other than the automotive zeal going on with Tesla, Rivian and Ford.

Luminar makes LIDAR systems for just Volvo currently. The company reports its September quarter on 11/11 and they recently they made two key hires from big-cap technology companies with international reputations, Arm Holdings and PACCAR.

Call With Cooker

Disclosure: I own shares of NVDA, LAZR, and F for the Zacks TAZR Trader portfolio.

