Learn How to Protect your Business and Others From Cyber Attacks

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cyber attacks against small businesses have been on the rise in 2021. In the past year alone, 47 percent of small businesses have experienced a cyber attack, up from 44 percent in 2020. That has increased the demand for ethical hackers and cybersecurity experts around the country. Whether you're looking to protect your own business interests or you're interested in a lucrative side hustle, learning ethical hacking can be a big boon for your bottom line.

Boitumelo Phetla/Unsplash

Get started today with The 2022 Premium Certified Ethical Hacker Certification Bundle, on sale for an extra 15 percent off during our Pre-Black Friday Sale.

This bundle includes 10 courses and 120 hours of training from top instructors like Joseph Delgadillo (4.3/5 instructor rating), Oak Academy (4.5/5 rating), and Zaid Al-Quraishi (4.6/5 rating).

Through these courses, you'll get a beginner-friendly introduction to ethical hacking, understanding the difference between passive and active reconnaissance. You'll learn about basic concepts like scanning and enumeration, network mapping, social engineering, and more as you practice hacking with tools like Maltego, FOCA, Harvester, Nmap, Wireshark, and more.

As you work, you'll familiarize yourself with current cyber threats and hacking tends, explore designing more secure networks, dive into encrypted data, and many more advanced hacking techniques. You'll get up to speed with common tools like Python for ethical hacking, Kali Linux, and discover the skills and knowledge you need to earn popular ethical hacking certifications like Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH). Before you know it, you'll be able to protect your own business from cyber attacks and have the skills to earn a little extra money helping other businesses as well.

Take your cybersecurity into your own hands. For a limited time, you can get The 2022 Premium Certified Ethical Hacker Certification Bundle for just $29.74 when you use promo code SAVE15NOV.

Prices are subject to change.