AMC Begins Accepting Crypto

In keeping with a previous announcement, AMC theaters now accept cryptocurrencies as payment for online purchases.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin are accepted.

Previously, the company promised to accept cryptocurrencies for online ticket and concession purchases by the end of the year.

“Big newsflash!” wrote CEO Adam Aron on Twitter on Thursday night. “As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! Dogecoin next.”

Related: AMC CEO Defends Selling Shares

Earlier this week, Aron defended himself after he sold about $25 million of his shares in the company, sending the share price down.

He tweeted Wednesday, "62.5% of my annual pay is AMC stock, not cash. I hadn’t sold even 1 AMC share in 6 years. I publicly said months ago and again Monday, now at age 67, it’s prudent to diversify assets for estate planning. I STILL HAVE WELL OVER 2 MILLION OWNED/GRANTED AMC SHARES. I believe in AMC."

On Tuesday, the CEO sold 625,000 shares, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing made public Wednesday.