Upgrade Your Webcam with This Seamless Background Adjuster

One of the prevailing takeaways from the Covid-19 pandemic has been that remote work is here to stay. The internet makes it easier than ever for teams to collaborate with one another no matter where everyone is based, giving people greater freedom of choice without sacrificing a company's productivity. However, video conferencing still can't quite match up with a good old fashioned in-person meeting.

If you're struggling to get your points across in presentations or get the most out of your meetings, you may appreciate an upgrade to your video calls like XSplit VCam.

XSplit VCam delivers cutting-edge background replacement, removal, and blurring without the need for a green screen, lighting setups, or all that much space. Just use XSplit VCam as your camera source with any top streaming app and you'll have complete control over your background and video calls. You can replace your background with an image, video, or webpage to better illustrate your points or as a handy addition to virtual interviews, teaching videos, and remote work. It's also useful if you're recording a podcast, vlog, game streaming, talk show, or just about anything in which you record yourself.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by purchasers, XSplit VCam works seamlessly with your mobile device, as well, giving you even more flexibility with how you take your calls. With XSplit VCam's new upgrades, you'll get support for Webex and Windows store applications, enjoy improved background removal AI, and be able to use your webcam as a DSLR-like camera with adjustable features and customizations.

XSplit VCam Premium works for Mac and Windows.

