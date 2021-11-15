Tesla Places Starlink Antennas at Supercharger Stations

Tesla has placed Starlink antennas at some Supercharger stations, apparently to provide satellite-based internet to drivers who charge there.

Tesla

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Musk is also the founder and CEO of Tesla.

Electric vehicle owners charge their vehicles at charging stations, and Tesla’s Supercharger stations have the benefits of being relatively quick and offering entertainment experiences, too.

Charging an EV takes some time and while a driver can be at a charging station for up to a half an hour or more, Tesla has been seeking to make that time more enjoyable -- or at least tolerable -- by rolling out Tesla Theater and Tesla Arcade.

Tesla owners with a $10 monthly subscription to the company’s premium connectivity can use those features through Tesla’s LTE cellular connectivity.

The addition of Starlink antennas brings wi-fi connectivity to anyone at a station, even if they don’t subscribe to a premium package.

One Tesla owner on Reddit said they spotted one of the antennas at the Lake City, Florida Supercharger station.