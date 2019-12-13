Create catalogs with WhatsApp Business and sell more this Christmas

Now you can create catalogs of your products and services and share them among your contacts without having to send them one by one. This is the new WhatsApp Business function: Catalogs, which will make it easier for you to show your offer among your customers.

Depositphotos.com

According to recent Facebook research , 30% of Mexicans they look forward to planning most of their purchases this season from their mobile devices. And you are still on time and take advantage of this tool ahead of the holiday season .

In an interview Amrit Pal, WhatsApp product manager, explained that the tool acts as a store where a business owner can show and share everything they sell. Thus, customers can easily browse and discover something they would like to buy.

Amrit Pal. Courtesy photo

"The best thing is that this tool allows ending with two pains: the time it takes to send each of the products one by one to each client and also the space that this consumes on the phones." Amrit Pal.

This new function also helps a customer not have to leave the chat and visit an external website to see the catalog of products and services . While the business owner can provide better service.

“The Catalogs feature achieves better connections between business owners and their customers. As an owner it allows you to upload up to 500 images, to which you can add product information, such as descriptions and prices, ”explains Amrit.

Steps to use Catalogs

Open WhatsApp Business Go to company settings Select Catalog (if it does not appear you will have to update your app) Add the product or service. Tap the + button to add images of the products you want to display. Add a name and short description for each one. You can also add links and the code of each product and give it save. Your catalog is ready. Share these products with your customers directly from the catalog.

Here we share a small tutorial on how to use the tool:

