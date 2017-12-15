Strenna 2021: What YES and what NOT to do with your money

End of the year . It already smells like punch and Christmas dinner, the resolutions for the new year begin and for your well-deserved effort, the long-awaited Christmas gift arrives, but do you know what you are going to do with it?

Depositophotos.com

In addition to thinking about buying gifts, and spending it on end-of-year promotions, some decide to pay off debts. According to a study carried out by CONDUSEF: 90% of Mexicans think about using their Christmas bonus to pay their debts but only 35% comply with it and the rest are affected in their finances.

How many times have you said: 'on Monday I start the diet' or 'this year I do save', 'now I pay all my debts'? But that Monday never comes.

If you answered affirmatively to these questions, calm down, you are not the only one, you just need a little more structure and that is why I give you these recommendations of what YES to do and what NOT to do when you receive your Christmas bonus:

WHAT YOU SHOULD NOT DO

Fall into temptation: You will be surrounded by offers, promotions, months without interest. Be careful! Avoid buying things you don't need - no matter how cheap they are.

WHAT YOU MUST DO

Pay debts: Before you get more debt, try to pay what you owe. If you only have one debt, try to pay it off once and for all, if you have more than one, advance payments or reduce your debts. I assure you that this will bring you peace of mind to start the year well.

If in previous years you have done more things that you should NOT do than you DO with your Christmas bonus, it is time to generate the change you need before the end of the year.

And so that it does not happen to you again, I recommend that you assign a destination to each peso that reaches your pocket starting from today.