The One Million Dollar Puzzle Makes an Incredible Holiday Gift

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs have plenty to deal with throughout the year. Figuring out something to give your employees at the end of the year should be the least of your worries. And yet, holiday gifting still becomes a stressor. Rather than give out company-branded mugs or lottery tickets this year, take a more creative and fun approach to thanking your employees for their hard work. The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF is sure to be a hit, and it's currently 16 percent off.

This clever puzzle has been featured on Mashable, iHeart Radio, Nerdist, and more. Made by street art collective MSCHF, this 500-piece jigsaw puzzle is basically a lottery ticket in itself. All you have to do is complete the puzzle and you'll have a chance to win up to $1,000,000.

Every single puzzle is a winner — no sad scratching this year. Once the puzzle is assembled, scan it with the camera on your mobile phone or tablet. You'll be directed to a web page where you'll enter your secret prize code from your box and instantly win either 25 cents, $100, $1,000, $10,000, or $1,000,000. MSCHF will then PayPal or Venmo the money to you almost immediately. Seriously, all you have to do is complete a puzzle and you could win a whole lot of money. Not only will your employees appreciate the thrill, but they'll have a toy that they can reassemble over and over. They're putting together a QR code — it's not an easy puzzle!

Take the stress out of holiday gifting this year by giving a gift that keeps on giving, and don't forget to treat yourself too. For a limited time, you can get The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF for 16 percent off $30 at just $24.99.

Prices are subject to change.