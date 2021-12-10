Barrick's (GOLD) Bulyanhulu to Acquire Six Prospective Lisenses

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recently announced that its subsidiary Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited would acquire new prospective lisenses in Tanzania. Bulyanhulu entered into an agreement with Barrick, Tembo Gold Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mineral Industry Promotion and Consulting Company Limited (“MIPCCL”). The purchase agreement dated Dec 7, 2021, is related to the acquisition of certain prospecting lisenses.

Bulyanhulu will acquire 100% interest in six prospecting lisenses from MIPCCL. The lisenses are situated near the Bulyanhulu mine and have the potential to add significant mineral reserves to Barrick’s asset base in Tanzania.

Per the agreement, Bulyanhulu is expected to pay a consideration of $6 million plus certain other contingent payments. These contingent payments will be calculated subject to the inferred, indicated and measured gold mineral resources identified in the areas of land which are covered by the licenses. The calculation will be conducted per Barrick standards for determining mineral resources.

Bulyanhulu must make a minimum investment of $9 million in the License area over four years post the closing of the transaction. Along with the execution of the purchase agreement, Bulyanhulu agreed to subscribe for 5,518,764 common shares of Tembo for 27 Canadian cents per share.

Barrick stated that the acquisition is a significant step forward in its strategy of increasing investment in new growth opportunities in Tanzania and a further demonstration of the value-creation potential of its partnership with the government.

Shares of Barrick have declined 20.6% in the past year compared with a 13.3% fall of the industry.

The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it anticipates attributable gold production in the range of 4.4-4.7 million ounces. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) is expected in the range of $970-$1,020 per ounce and the cost of sales is projected in the band of $1,020-$1,070 per ounce.

The company also expects copper production in the range of 410-460 million pounds at AISC of $2.00-$2.20 per pound and cost of sales of $1.90-$2.10 per pound.

Capital expenditures are projected between $1,800 million and $2,100 million.

