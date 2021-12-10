Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Thieves take advantage of Apple device's tracking technology to steal cars

Various reports show that out of fifty are using the Apple Air Tag to track cars and steal them at night

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

It is not news that criminals rely on emerging technologies to commit their crimes. This time they have used the Apple Air Tag , a device designed for people who often forget their keys or wallets.

Mark Chan vía Unsplash

According to reports from the authorities, the thieves find their victims in shopping malls. Once they choose who they plan to rob, they stick the device on the underside of the vehicle. So they track the location of the car and use a key encoder to get in without the alarm going off. So they can drive away the stolen car and go unnoticed. Thefts often happen in people's homes at night.

From September to today, five cases with this modus operandi have been reported in Canada. During the investigations, the police found the devices near all the places where the robberies occurred. They also suspect that they have been using Samsung Smart Tags , a similar technology.

To prevent this theft, it is recommended that drivers check their entire car to ensure that none of these devices have been implanted. Apple users may receive an alert that there is an unknown Apple Air Tag near them, but it is still recommended to check their vehicles.

More About Technology

Metaverso

The future of NFTs in Latin America is in gaming and the metaverse. Take advantage of business on the blockchain from now on.

Mairem Del Río

Mairem Del Río

Cybersecurity

Protect Your Business From Cybercrime

Entrepreneur Store
Work Smarter

How to Assess the Compatibility of Your Company and a Hired IT Employee

Pavel Podkorytov

Pavel Podkorytov

Read More

Latest on United States

Starbucks

First Starbucks Employee Union Created

Entrepreneur en Español
Success Strategies

Ever Wonder Why Netflix Rarely Has Streaming Issues?

Gene Marks

Gene Marks

Finance

U.S. Inflation Jumped 6.8% in November, Fastest Rate Since 1982

Cristian Bustos

Read More