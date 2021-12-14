Venmo is Giving Away $200,000 This Month -- Here's How to Win Your Share

Venmo is back with another giveaway to help make the holidays a little happier for app users around the country.

SOPA Images | Getty Images

The payment company, which is owned by PayPal, announced on social media Tuesday that it's teaming up with musical duo ChloexHalle to give away money in time for the holidays.

Twitter users who use the hashtag #DearVenmo alongside what they hope to use the money for will be entered in the contest, as will Instagram users who comment on Venmo’s post with their wish and Venmo handle.

Participants must also be following @Venmo on both platforms.

“Follow us & RT this post w/ your Venmo handle & holiday wish,” the company wrote on Twitter. “We just might grant it.”

We’re teaming up with @chloexhalle to make wishes come true this season.

Follow us & RT this post w/ your Venmo handle & holiday wish. We just might grant it. #DearVenmo



For every RT this gets, we’ll also give $1 to support @MakeAWish up to $500,000. pic.twitter.com/2qxn86U2h4 — Venmo (@Venmo) December 14, 2021

The company will give out $200,000 starting today through the end of the day Thursday.

Venmo will also give $1 to MakeAWish for every retweet of its original announcement on Twitter or comment on Instagram and TikTok, up to $500,000.

“Venmo will be giving away $200,000 to help grant wishes for the Venmo community, whether it be to help with rent or a flight home to visit friends and family for the holidays,” the company said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Venmo’s Twitter announcement had received more than 6,800 retweets, and the #DearVenmo hashtag was showing more than 20,800 tweets.

PayPal was down just over 15% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.