Remote Work is Better with This Portable Touchscreen Monitor

It sure seems like remote work is here to stay. For entrepreneurs, that means finding ways to be as productive at home as you would be at the office. Whether you like to stay at the same desk all day, relocate around the house, or head to the library to work, you need tools that keep up with your flexibility.

Tim van der Kuip/Unsplash

An extra screen goes a long way to helping you work more efficiently from home. The Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K), however, goes even further than most monitors. It's on sale for just $289.99 (reg. $700).

Whether you're coding, sketching, studying, writing, or even gaming, Desklab meets all of your needs. Not only does it give you an extra screen to work with on your laptop, it gives you an extremely versatile, durable 1080p touchscreen. Expanding your desktop, laptop, phone, or tablet to become a second portable touchscreen will simplify your entire workflow no matter what you're doing.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, Desklab has USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm auxiliary ports allowing you to connect to any device or even gaming system in an instant. Universal compatibility and lightweight portability make it supremely easy to use. Plus, it's fully customizable to be your charger, your speakers, and more, allowing you to reduce the clutter in your briefcase or backpack. There's no set up required — it's all as simple as plugging and playing.

Take your remote work arsenal up a notch. For a limited time, you can get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) for 58 percent off $700 at just $289.99. That's a massive discount on a portable tool that could shave hours off your workflow and make your life as a digital nomad far more palatable and productive. Get ready to take advantage of the new normal with this monitor.

