Edit, Annotate PDFs, and More with This Tool

Staying organized as an entrepreneur is hard enough. You have thousands of documents, projects, tasks, and jobs to oversee all the time, the last thing you want is to have your time wasted. And yet, if you work frequently with PDFs, you find your time wasted constantly due to small errors that can't be changed in-line, multiple rounds of editing on important documents, and a whole lot of back and forth.

Wouldn't it all be easier if you could manage, edit, annotate, and work with PDFs seamlessly rather than all the document juggling? It would be, and it is with PDF Expert Award-Winning Mac Software. It's on sale for 62 percent off for a limited time.

Winner of an Apple Editor's Choice Award and App of the Year in the Mac App Store, PDF Expert is the Top Paid App in the App Store and has earned 4.7/5 stars. With PDF Expert, you can seamlessly edit text, images, and links in one app. The program automatically detects the font, size, and opacity of original text, so you can simply cut and start typing when you need to make changes. Whether you're editing text, images, outlines, or something else, PDF Expert reads huge files fast, allowing you to complete any task effortlessly and quickly.

With PDF Expert, you can annotate PDFs extensively with numerous tools, making it effective for collaboration. You can merge PDFs and sign documents with ease and, even better, fill out PDF forms like taxes, applications, orders, and more all without having to save as a different file type. Share your PDFs across iOS, iPad, and Mac, or with anyone else remotely — it's password protected if you're sharing sensitive information.

Working with PDFs shouldn't be a headache. With PDF Expert Award-Winning Mac Software, it isn't. Get it today for 62 percent off $79 at just $29.99.

