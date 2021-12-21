Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Orders of Baconator Fries All Week -- Yes, Really

Combine the giving season with the inevitable and unwarranted stress that comes with the holidays and you have yourself a recipe for several trips to grab some greasy grub.

Thanks to Wendy’s, you’ll not only be able to do so in peace, but also for free.

Talk about holly jolly!

The chain’s beloved Baconator fries are yours to indulge in until January 2 with the purchase of any order through the Wendy’s app — yep, it’s that simple.

The deal comes as part of Wendy’s four weeks of December deals, which boast a free French fry option and free entree option that rotate through every week of the month.

The famous fries are smothered in fresh shredded cheese, cheese sauce and smoked bacon, which come on the heels of Wendy’s revamping of its original French fry recipe to guarantee that all fries will be delivered “hot and crispy.”

The chain switched up the formula of its famous French fries in an effort to create a product that will be better suited to retain heat and crispiness amid an uptick in delivery and drive-thru orders thanks to the ever-changing fast-food landscape and pandemic-related adjustments.

Alongside the Baconator fries, customers who purchase any entree through the Wendy’s app will also be able to cash in for a free order of Chilli, though only one of the two freebies is redeemable per order.

The final upcoming deal amid the holiday season promotion for the chain will be a free six-piece chicken nugget order with purchase of any meal on the app from December 27 through January 2.

Earlier this fall, the chain gave away breakfast sandwiches for a record-low price of $1.99 in honor of college football season.

