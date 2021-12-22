5 trends that we will see in Intellectual Property this 2022

Intellectual Property (IP) plays a fundamental role within the development process of any invention, product or brand, as it is key in the Research and Development (R&D) strategy of any company, for a successful maximization of results.

Depositphotos.com

Likewise, IP is essential for the economic growth of countries. Innovation and creativity have shown us that even in an environment of adversity they allow us to fight, thanks to the development or launch of ideas or technologies and IP is vital for their proper functioning and implementation in the market.

According to the IP Indicators Report of the World Intellectual Property Organization, it was confirmed that patents, trademarks and designs showed us throughout 2021 that they have maintained growth. Data from the Report assure that patent applications increased 1.6% in 2020, and in terms of trademarks it increased 13.7%

The continuous globalization of IP in Mexico is also forming part of the development that is reinforced in medium-term strategic plans and has the purpose of promoting an effective strategy, ensuring that innovation and creativity act as catalysts for employment, investment, economic development and social vitality for all.

Therefore, it is expected that in 2022 Intellectual Property will continue to be highly relevant in Mexico. For this reason, experts from ClarkeModet, an international company specialized in Intellectual and Industrial Property issues, have detected five trends that can be seen over the next year:

1. Intellectual property and business

In 2022, IP aims to bring organizations and entrepreneurs closer to understanding that it is part of their aspirations and their business model, regardless of the phase they are in. With the help of specialists, it can be used as a strategy to effectively bring your innovation, brands and business to market, maximizing profits and even with a view to expanding to international markets.

2. Regulations in Latin America

According to experts, Latin American countries will see some regulatory changes regarding IP, and one of the most active will be Mexico, which foresees important updates in 2022, such as:

The publication of the regulations for the Federal Law for the Protection of Industrial Property (LFPPI).

The reform of the linking system (Linkpage) in the LFPPI, which allows notification to the patent owner for observations or statements, on the publication of deadlines.

Reform of the Federal Law of Plant Varieties with a deadline of December 31, 2022.

And finally, don't forget that the changes to the LFPPI will take effect in local practice.

In addition, we will see greater protection of IP rights in various sectors such as Pharmaceuticals, with new solutions for the protection of Cannabis, protection strategies for technology related to the production of medicines and technological innovation and solutions applied to the protection of anti-counterfeiting. .

In the food sector we will see new solutions for the development and protection of FoodTech inventions and greater linking of organisms and IP solutions for anti-piracy protection.

For the Retail sector, the focus will be on innovation strategies focused on the shopping experience and in general a clear boom in brand protection with recent protection figures such as: famous brands, sound, smell, etc.

3. Protection in the digital universe

Technological advances will force the configuration of a regulatory framework that adapts to the new realities imposed by these technologies and what a change in innovation implies.

During 2021, the use of non - fungible tokens (NFTs) has gained great relevance, since it allows artists to monetize their digital works thanks to the use of the blockchain to guarantee its authenticity. Its use is projected to expand in video games, allowing players to create their own characters supported by NFTs and some fashion brands are creating clothing or footwear that bring their own NFT with them.

Likewise, experts identify new market niches through innovation as a means of adaptation to imminent changes in virtual and social reality, such as the immersive metaverse for users where they can emulate the real world without the need to leave House. At this point there will be a great area of opportunity for intellectual property, since the brands that are beginning to appear in this universe and the regulations must offer them protection.

4. Growth of the technological resource for the implementation of Intellectual Property

The interconnectivity between the different elements and areas is predicted as a revolution, which is changing the way we live and interact with our environment.

During 2021, we have observed a boom in the support of technological resources such as the use of Blockchain for the protection of industrial secrets or copyrights. The growth and integration trend of blockchain in the internet of things is expected by 2022, since it is ideal for generating records of interactions and transactions carried out between machines.

It also supports saving evidence of digital files, such as support and traceability of authorship or possession of a competitive advantage such as formulas, customer lists, software, algorithms, etc.

5. New protection figures are on the rise

Regardless of the overlap in data protection laws, it will be vital to keep private information an industrial secret , it is crucial for companies around the world, as there is a greater emphasis on the protection of simulated data, which improves efficiency and the effectiveness of machine learning systems.

Non-traditional brands will have a clear growth in 2022, as they are an unparalleled alternative to reinforce the positioning of brands and generate new experiences for the consumer.

Thanks to promoting economic growth in Mexico, as well as persuading companies about the development of innovation to obtain a greater competitive advantage through IP, technological intelligence studies provide a complete picture of the market allowing assertive decision making and effective based on data.