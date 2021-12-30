Get 27 Coding Courses Discounted for Our Cyber Week II Sale

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You don't have to be a technical entrepreneur to found a tech startup. You could have a great app idea, an excellent vision, and the foresight to bring in the right people to help you make that idea a reality. But even with all those skills, it's still useful to know how to code a little in case you need to jump in and help during those late night sprints to meet launch deadlines. During our Cyber Week Sale, you can get The Premium Learn to Code 2022 Certification Bundle for an extra 20 percent off at just $47.99.

StackCommerce

Learning to code has never been easier. With this bundle, you'll get lifetime access to 27 courses and more than 270 hours of training from some of the web's best instructors, including Rob Percival (4.5/5 instructor rating), Rob Merrill (4.5/5 rating), and Nick Walter (4.5/5 rating).

It's hard to encapsulate just how much you'll cover in this massive bundle because it really is so extensive. No matter what you want to learn about programming, you'll have access to it here.

Web development? You'll get courses on JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, HTML, CSS, and much more.

Want to enhance your sites with data management and API integration? You can take deep dives into MySQL, PHP, Python, Django, and much more.

Prefer app development? You can bring your wildest app ideas to life and take courses on building apps with the SwiftUI.

There are even courses dedicated to machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), software engineering, Amazon Honeycode, and more. It's truly a comprehensive programming education you won't find elsewhere.

Become a technical entrepreneur in your own time. For a limited time, get The Premium Learn to Code 2022 Certification Bundle for an extra 20 perent off at just $47.99 (reg. $4,056).

Prices are subject to change.