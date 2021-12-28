These Are The Top Ten Holdings of Davidson Kempner

Davidson Kempner is among the largest hedge fund managers in 2021. It was founded by Marvin Davidson in 1983, while Thomas Lenox Kempner, Jr. is currently its Executive Managing Member. Kempner is a graduate from Harvard Business School. Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of Davidson Kempner.

JESHOOTS-com / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Top Ten Holdings of Davidson Kempner

We have used the latest 13F filing (September 30, 2021) to come up with the top ten holdings of Davidson Kempner. We have considered only stock holdings of Davidson Kempner for our list. Following are the top ten holdings of Davidson Kempner:

Angel Oak Mortgage

Founded in 2018, it is a real estate finance company. Davidson Kempner owns more than 7 million shares of Angel Oak Mortgage Inc (NYSE:AOMR). These shares have a market value of over $119 million and account for 2.13% of the portfolio. Davidson Kempner first took position in the stock in Q2 2021. Angel Oak Mortgage shares are up over 1% in the last three months.

FirstEnergy

Founded in 1996, this company generates, transmits and distributes electricity, as well as offers energy management and other energy-related services. Davidson Kempner owns more than 3 million shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) at an average estimated price of $28.77. These shares have a market value of over $120 million and account for 2.14% of the portfolio. Davidson Kempner first took position in the stock in Q3 2020. FirstEnergy shares are up over 32% YTD and over 9% in the last three months.

Palo Alto Networks

Founded in 2005, this company offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. Davidson Kempner owns 253,489 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) at an average estimated price of $367.27. These shares have a market value of over $121 million and account for 2.17% of the portfolio. Davidson Kempner first took position in the stock in Q4 2020. Palo Alto Networks shares are up over 59% YTD and over 15% in the last three months.

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Founded in 2013, this company operates hotels and resorts. Davidson Kempner owns more than 15 million shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) at an average estimated price of $6.34. These shares have a market value of over $125 million and account for 2.24% of the portfolio. Davidson Kempner first took position in the stock in Q2 2020. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are up over 29% YTD but are down over 4% in the last three months.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004, it is a global social technology company (formerly known as Facebook). Davidson Kempner owns 390,574 shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) at an average estimated price of $307.27. These shares have a market value of over $132 million and account for 2.36% of the portfolio. Davidson Kempner first took position in the stock in Q4 2019. Meta Platforms shares are up over 26% YTD but are down over 1% in the last three months.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Founded in 2017, this company acquires and manages ground, tower, rooftop, and in-building cell site leases. Davidson Kempner owns more than 8 million shares of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ:RADI) at an average estimated price of $13.03. These shares have a market value of over $138 million and account for 2.48% of the portfolio. Davidson Kempner first took position in the stock in Q4 2020. Radius Global shares are up over 26% YTD but are down over 4% in the last three months.

Qiagen

Founded in 1996, this company allows users to get meaningful molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Davidson Kempner owns more than 3 million shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) at an average estimated price of $48.74. These shares have a market value of over $166 million and account for 2.98% of the portfolio. Davidson Kempner first took position in the stock in Q4 2019. Qiagen shares are up over 6% YTD and over 3% in the last three months.

Vistra

Founded in 1882, this company deals in electricity and power generation. Davidson Kempner owns more than 10 million shares of Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) at an average estimated price of $18.39. These shares have a market value of over $171 million and account for 3.06% of the portfolio. Davidson Kempner first took position in the stock in Q2 2017. Vistra shares are up over 12% YTD and over 26% in the last three months.

Willis Towers Watson

Founded in 1828, this company offers advisory and broking services. Davidson Kempner owns 821,451 shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) at an average estimated price of $215.76. These shares have a market value of over $191 million and account for 3.41% of the portfolio. Davidson Kempner first took position in the stock in Q1 2020. Willis Towers Watson shares are up over 13% YTD and over 2% in the last three months.

ARKO

Founded in 2003, this company operates a chain of convenience stores. Davidson Kempner owns more than 23 million shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO), having a market value of over $233 million and accounting for 4.16% of the portfolio. Davidson Kempner first took position in the stock in Q4 2020. ARKO shares are down over 5% YTD and over 12% in the last three months.